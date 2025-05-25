Rays vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 25

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Tampa Bay Rays are up against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rays vs Blue Jays Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (24-26) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (25-25)

Date: Sunday, May 25, 2025

Sunday, May 25, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and SNET

Rays vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-112) | TOR: (-104)

TB: (-112) | TOR: (-104) Spread: TB: +1.5 (-170) | TOR: -1.5 (+140)

TB: +1.5 (-170) | TOR: -1.5 (+140) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Rays vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot (Rays) - 2-5, 3.99 ERA vs Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays) - 4-2, 2.83 ERA

The Rays will call on Ryan Pepiot (2-5) versus the Blue Jays and Chris Bassitt (4-2). Pepiot's team is 2-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Pepiot's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-2). The Blue Jays are 8-1-0 against the spread when Bassitt starts. The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Bassitt's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those games.

Rays vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (50.2%)

Rays vs Blue Jays Moneyline

The Rays vs Blue Jays moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -112 favorite, while Toronto is a -104 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rays. The Blue Jays are +140 to cover, while the Rays are -170 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Rays versus Blue Jays, on May 25, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Rays have come away with 13 wins in the 26 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Tampa Bay has won 13 of 26 games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over in 19 of their 49 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 49 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 22-27-0 against the spread.

The Blue Jays have won 50% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (15-15).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Toronto has a record of 12-14 (46.2%).

The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to go over the total 25 times this season for a 25-23-1 record against the over/under.

The Blue Jays have a 31-18-0 record ATS this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.407) thanks to 16 extra-base hits. He has a .249 batting average and an on-base percentage of .298.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 94th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 125th, and he is 91st in slugging.

Jonathan Aranda leads the Rays in OBP (.391) and total hits (45) this season. He's batting .306 while slugging .490.

He ranks 15th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Aranda brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a walk and four RBIs.

Junior Caminero has 42 hits this season and has a slash line of .237/.270/.412.

Brandon Lowe is batting .224 with a .280 OBP and 27 RBI for Tampa Bay this season.

Lowe brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is hitting .351 with two doubles, four home runs, four walks and nine RBIs.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has racked up an on-base percentage of .380, a team-high for the Blue Jays. He's batting .274 and slugging .414.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average puts him 51st, his on-base percentage is 20th, and he is 82nd in slugging.

Bo Bichette paces his team with a .409 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .284 with an on-base percentage of .329.

His batting average ranks 31st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 78th, and he is 87th in slugging.

George Springer has racked up 38 hits, a team-high for the Blue Jays.

Alejandro Kirk is hitting .283 with four doubles, three home runs and eight walks.

Rays vs Blue Jays Head to Head

5/23/2025: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/15/2025: 8-3 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

8-3 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/14/2025: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/13/2025: 11-9 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

11-9 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/22/2024: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/21/2024: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/20/2024: 1-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

1-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/25/2024: 13-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

13-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/24/2024: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-3 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/23/2024: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!