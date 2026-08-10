Rays vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 10

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

On Monday in MLB, the Tampa Bay Rays are playing the Athletics.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rays vs Athletics Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (71-46) vs. Athletics (47-71)

Date: Monday, August 10, 2026

Monday, August 10, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and Rays.TV

Rays vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-156) | OAK: (+132)

TB: (-156) | OAK: (+132) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+100) | OAK: +1.5 (-120)

TB: -1.5 (+100) | OAK: +1.5 (-120) Total: 10 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rays vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Rays) - 5-9, 5.37 ERA vs Jacob Lopez (Athletics) - 5-4, 5.64 ERA

The Rays will give the ball to Freddy Peralta (5-9, 5.37 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Jacob Lopez (5-4, 5.64 ERA). When Peralta starts, his team is 11-12-0 against the spread this season. Peralta's team is 8-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Athletics have gone 7-8-0 ATS in Lopez's 15 starts that had a set spread. The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog in 13 of Lopez's starts this season, and they went 6-7 in those matchups.

Rays vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (63.5%)

Rays vs Athletics Moneyline

The Rays vs Athletics moneyline has the Rays as a -156 favorite, while the Athletics are a +132 underdog at home.

Rays vs Athletics Spread

The Rays are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Rays are +100 to cover, while the Athletics are -120 to cover.

Rays vs Athletics Over/Under

The Rays-Athletics game on Aug. 10 has been given an over/under of 10 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Rays have come away with 48 wins in the 74 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season, the Rays have come away with a win eight times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -156 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have hit the over in 51 of their 115 games with a total this season.

The Rays are 67-48-0 against the spread in their 115 games that had a posted line this season.

The Athletics are 31-50 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38.3% of those games).

The Athletics have a record of 9-18 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer (33.3%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 58 times this season for a 58-58-2 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have put together a 55-63-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.6% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay in total hits (123) this season while batting .278 with 52 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .370 and a slugging percentage of .546.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 29th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Yandy Diaz has an OPS of .821, fueled by an OBP of .370 and a team-best slugging percentage of .451 this season. He's batting .298.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him ninth, his on-base percentage 16th, and his slugging percentage 47th.

Liam Hicks is batting .283 with a .439 slugging percentage and 68 RBI this year.

Jonathan Aranda leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.372) this season, fueled by 122 hits.

Aranda brings a seven-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is batting .295 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and seven RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .245 with 25 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 52 walks. He's slugging .475 with an on-base percentage of .339.

He is 92nd in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the big leagues.

Soderstrom hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .243 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, four walks and five RBIs.

Jacob Wilson is hitting .269 with 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Jeff McNeil has 13 doubles, four home runs and 25 walks while hitting .251.

Carlos Cortes is batting .262 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 24 walks.

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