Dodgers vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 10

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Monday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Kansas City Royals.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game.

Dodgers vs Royals Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (70-48) vs. Kansas City Royals (49-70)

Date: Monday, August 10, 2026

Monday, August 10, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and Royals.TV

Dodgers vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-310) | KC: (+250)

LAD: (-310) | KC: (+250) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-126) | KC: +1.5 (+105)

LAD: -1.5 (-126) | KC: +1.5 (+105) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Dodgers vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Dodgers) - 7-6, 2.81 ERA vs Noah Cameron (Royals) - 6-8, 4.37 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Tarik Skubal (7-6) to the mound, while Noah Cameron (6-8) will answer the bell for the Royals. Skubal's team is 6-11-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Skubal starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-8. The Royals have a 7-12-0 ATS record in Cameron's 19 starts with a set spread. The Royals have been the moneyline underdog in 12 of Cameron's starts this season, and they went 2-10 in those matchups.

Dodgers vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (71.7%)

Dodgers vs Royals Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Royals moneyline has Los Angeles as a -310 favorite, while Kansas City is a +250 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Royals are +105 to cover, and the Dodgers are -126.

Dodgers vs Royals Over/Under

The over/under for Dodgers-Royals on Aug. 10 is 7.5. The over is -114, and the under is -106.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Royals Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 68, or 60.2%, of the 113 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 5-2 when favored by -310 or more this year.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 54 of their 117 opportunities.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 49-68-0 against the spread this season.

The Royals have gone 31-48 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 39.2% of those games).

Kansas City has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +250 or longer.

The Royals have played in 114 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-59-2).

The Royals have gone 55-59-0 ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 121 hits and an OBP of .395, both of which are best among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .292 batting average and a slugging percentage of .542.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is ninth in slugging.

Andy Pages has 24 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 41 walks. He's batting .272 and slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 39th, his on-base percentage 66th, and his slugging percentage 40th.

Pages takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Freddie Freeman leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.474) powered by 43 extra-base hits.

Kyle Tucker is batting .244 with a .339 OBP and 54 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Tucker takes a seven-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is hitting .323 with a triple, two home runs, five walks and three RBIs.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has a .355 on-base percentage and a .450 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Royals. He's batting .284.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 21st, his on-base percentage is 36th, and he is 49th in slugging.

Jac Caglianone leads his team with 104 hits. He has a batting average of .264 while slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 57th, his on-base percentage is 99th, and he is 25th in slugging.

Carter Jensen has 24 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .227.

Salvador Perez has 17 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .216.

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