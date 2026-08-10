Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 10

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Colorado Rockies.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (63-56) vs. Colorado Rockies (46-72)

Date: Monday, August 10, 2026

Monday, August 10, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and Rockies.TV

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-180) | COL: (+152)

ARI: (-180) | COL: (+152) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+116) | COL: +1.5 (-140)

ARI: -1.5 (+116) | COL: +1.5 (-140) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka (Diamondbacks) - 8-3, 3.07 ERA vs Gabriel Hughes (Rockies) - 0-3, 4.25 ERA

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Mike Soroka (8-3) versus the Rockies and Gabriel Hughes (0-3). Soroka and his team are 8-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Soroka's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-3. The Rockies are 1-4-0 against the spread when Hughes starts. The Rockies were the underdog on the moneyline for four Hughes starts this season -- they lost every game.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (62.2%)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Moneyline

Arizona is a -180 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +152 underdog on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Spread

The Diamondbacks are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Diamondbacks are +116 to cover, and the Rockies are -140.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for Diamondbacks-Rockies on Aug. 10 is 8.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have come away with 29 wins in the 48 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Arizona has come away with a win three times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -180 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 49 of their 118 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 64-54-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have won 38.7% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (43-68).

Colorado has gone 15-35 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer (30%).

The Rockies have played in 115 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-57-3).

The Rockies have covered 53% of their games this season, going 61-54-0 ATS.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .438, fueled by 45 extra-base hits. He has a .244 batting average and an on-base percentage of .306.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 94th, his on-base percentage ranks 114th, and he is 63rd in slugging.

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona in total hits (104) this season while batting .240 with 52 extra-base hits. He's slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 102nd in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Geraldo Perdomo is batting .245 with a .376 slugging percentage and 42 RBI this year.

Perdomo has recorded at least one base hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, two triples, two walks and an RBI.

Gabriel Moreno has 96 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .382.

Moreno takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with three doubles, two walks and four RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Jake McCarthy has 25 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .306. He's slugging .518 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks fourth in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

McCarthy brings an eight-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .378 with four doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs.

TJ Rumfield's .373 OBP and .459 slugging percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .295.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 11th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with 103 hits.

Kyle Karros has 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 47 walks while batting .267.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Head to Head

5/24/2026: 9-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

9-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/23/2026: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/22/2026: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/21/2026: 2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/16/2026: 4-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/15/2026: 9-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/17/2025: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-5 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/16/2025: 10-7 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

10-7 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/15/2025: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162) 8/14/2025: 8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

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