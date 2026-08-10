Rangers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 10

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

The MLB's Monday slate includes the Texas Rangers taking on the Los Angeles Angels.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Angels Game Info

Texas Rangers (59-59) vs. Los Angeles Angels (45-73)

Date: Monday, August 10, 2026

Monday, August 10, 2026 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ABTV and RSN

Rangers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-118) | LAA: (+100)

TEX: (-118) | LAA: (+100) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+140) | LAA: +1.5 (-170)

TEX: -1.5 (+140) | LAA: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Rangers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore (Rangers) - 6-9, 4.55 ERA vs Reid Detmers (Angels) - 3-8, 4.12 ERA

The Rangers will look to MacKenzie Gore (6-9) against the Angels and Reid Detmers (3-8). Gore and his team are 8-16-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gore's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-6. The Angels have an 11-12-0 record against the spread in Detmers' starts. The Angels have been the moneyline underdog in 17 of Detmers' starts this season, and they went 5-12 in those games.

Rangers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (51.2%)

Rangers vs Angels Moneyline

The Rangers vs Angels moneyline has Texas as a -118 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +100 underdog at home.

Rangers vs Angels Spread

The Rangers are at the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rangers are +140 to cover the runline, with the Angels being -170.

Rangers vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for Rangers-Angels on Aug. 10 is 8.5. The over is +100, and the under is -122.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rangers have been chosen as favorites in 57 games this year and have walked away with the win 29 times (50.9%) in those games.

Texas has a record of 26-25 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -118 or more on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over in 62 of their 117 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers are 54-63-0 against the spread in their 117 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have won 35.2% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (32-59).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer, Los Angeles has a record of 28-51 (35.4%).

The Angels have played in 117 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-65-2).

The Angels have collected a 59-58-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50.4% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Ezequiel Duran has 102 hits, which ranks first among Texas hitters this season, while batting .272 with 38 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .327 and a slugging percentage of .451.

Among qualified batters in the majors, he ranks 39th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.

Brandon Nimmo leads Texas in slugging percentage (.447) thanks to 44 extra-base hits. He's batting .274 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 33rd, his on-base percentage 57th, and his slugging percentage 52nd.

Nimmo has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with a double, two home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Joc Pederson has 77 hits this season and has a slash line of .249/.336/.502.

Jake Burger has 19 home runs, 66 RBI and a batting average of .238 this season.

Burger heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double and three walks.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has racked up an on-base percentage of .380 and has 84 hits, both team-high marks for the Angels. He's batting .235 and slugging .440.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 112th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 59th in slugging.

Zach Neto is slugging .418 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .225 with an on-base percentage of .311.

His batting average is 121st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 108th, and he is 82nd in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel is batting .274 with 21 doubles, seven home runs and 38 walks.

Vaughn Grissom has 15 doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks while hitting .249.

Rangers vs Angels Head to Head

7/9/2026: 7-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/8/2026: 13-1 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

13-1 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/7/2026: 8-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/24/2026: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/23/2026: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/22/2026: 9-6 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-6 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/27/2025: 20-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

20-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/26/2025: 7-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/25/2025: 4-0 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-0 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/30/2025: 6-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

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