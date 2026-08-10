Astros vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 10

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Monday, the Houston Astros face the San Francisco Giants.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Astros vs Giants Game Info

Houston Astros (60-59) vs. San Francisco Giants (49-69)

Date: Monday, August 10, 2026

Monday, August 10, 2026 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and SCHN

Astros vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-158) | SF: (+134)

HOU: (-158) | SF: (+134) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+110) | SF: +1.5 (-132)

HOU: -1.5 (+110) | SF: +1.5 (-132) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Astros vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hayden Wesneski (Astros) - 2-0, 3.86 ERA vs Blade Tidwell (Giants) - 0-0, 3.18 ERA

The Astros will give the ball to Hayden Wesneski (2-0, 3.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Blade Tidwell. Wesneski has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Wesneski's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Tidwell has started only one game with a set spread, which the Giants covered. The Giants were named the moneyline underdog for one Tidwell start this season -- they lost.

Astros vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (53.3%)

Astros vs Giants Moneyline

The Astros vs Giants moneyline has Houston as a -158 favorite, while San Francisco is a +134 underdog at home.

Astros vs Giants Spread

The Astros are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Giants. The Astros are +110 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -132.

Astros vs Giants Over/Under

The over/under for the Astros versus Giants game on Aug. 10 has been set at 8.5, with +102 odds on the over and -124 odds on the under.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Giants Betting Trends

The Astros have been victorious in 23, or 51.1%, of the 45 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Houston has won four of 10 games when listed as at least -158 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 64 of their 119 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Astros have an against the spread mark of 59-60-0 in 119 games with a line this season.

The Giants have a 26-48 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 35.1% of those games).

San Francisco has gone 9-7 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer (56.2%).

The Giants have played in 115 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-53-9).

The Giants have covered 45.2% of their games this season, going 52-63-0 ATS.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has 137 hits and an OBP of .435 to go with a slugging percentage of .624. All three of those stats are tops among Houston hitters this season. He has a .322 batting average, as well.

He is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Isaac Paredes is hitting .251 with 20 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .415 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 80th, his on-base percentage 51st, and his slugging percentage 86th.

Christian Walker has 102 hits this season and has a slash line of .240/.319/.456.

Jeremy Pena has 13 home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .297 this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee has put up an on-base percentage of .334 and a slugging percentage of .440. Both lead the Giants. He's batting .298.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is ninth in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage.

Rafael Devers is batting .249 with 27 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 48 walks. He's slugging .475 with an on-base percentage of .321.

He is currently 84th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Willy Adames is hitting .222 with 24 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 34 walks.

Bryce Eldridge has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .248.

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