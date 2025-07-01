Rays vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 1

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

The Tampa Bay Rays are among the MLB teams in action on Tuesday, up against the Athletics.

Rays vs Athletics Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (47-38) vs. Athletics (35-52)

Date: Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Tuesday, July 1, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and NBCS-CA

Rays vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-178) | OAK: (+150)

TB: (-178) | OAK: (+150) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+118) | OAK: +1.5 (-142)

TB: -1.5 (+118) | OAK: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Rays vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz (Rays) - 8-3, 4.37 ERA vs Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 6-6, 4.30 ERA

The probable pitchers are Shane Baz (8-3) for the Rays and Jeffrey Springs (6-6) for the Athletics. Baz and his team have a record of 10-5-0 against the spread when he starts. When Baz starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-3. The Athletics have gone 8-7-0 against the spread when Springs starts. The Athletics are 6-5 in Springs' 11 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rays vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (61%)

Rays vs Athletics Moneyline

The Rays vs Athletics moneyline has the Rays as a -178 favorite, while the Athletics are a +150 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Athletics Spread

The Rays are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Rays are +118 to cover, while the Athletics are -142 to cover.

Rays vs Athletics Over/Under

Rays versus Athletics on July 1 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at -100.

Rays vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Rays have been chosen as favorites in 45 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (60%) in those games.

This year, the Rays have won four of six games when listed as at least -178 or better on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have hit the over in 33 of their 82 games with a total this season.

The Rays have posted a record of 41-41-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics have won 36.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (24-42).

The Athletics have gone 6-12 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +150 or longer (33.3%).

The Athletics have played in 86 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-38-3).

The Athletics have put together a 41-45-0 record ATS this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay with 80 hits, batting .259 this season with 38 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .303 and a slugging percentage of .518.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 74th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 123rd, and he is 15th in slugging.

Caminero hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with two home runs, a walk and three RBIs.

Yandy Diaz has an OPS of .813, fueled by an OBP of .345 and a team-best slugging percentage of .469 this season. He's batting .291.

He is 22nd in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging in the majors.

Diaz enters this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Brandon Lowe has collected 82 base hits, an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .490 this season.

Jonathan Aranda leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.407) this season, fueled by 89 hits.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has racked up an on-base percentage of .380 and a slugging percentage of .473. Both lead the Athletics. He's batting .339.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is second in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.

Brent Rooker paces his team with 93 hits. He has a batting average of .274 while slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 51st in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Tyler Soderstrom has 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 36 walks while batting .253.

Lawrence Butler is batting .250 with 23 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 32 walks.

Rays vs Athletics Head to Head

6/30/2025: 6-4 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-4 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/22/2024: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-1 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/21/2024: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/20/2024: 1-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

1-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/19/2024: 3-0 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-0 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/30/2024: 6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/29/2024: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/28/2024: 3-0 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-0 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/14/2023: 6-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

6-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 6/13/2023: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

