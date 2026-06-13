Rays vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 13

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Tampa Bay Rays playing the Los Angeles Angels.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game.

Rays vs Angels Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (40-26) vs. Los Angeles Angels (28-42)

Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026

Saturday, June 13, 2026 Time: 10:07 p.m. ET

10:07 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ABTV and Rays.TV

Rays vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-112) | LAA: (-104)

TB: (-112) | LAA: (-104) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+150) | LAA: +1.5 (-182)

TB: -1.5 (+150) | LAA: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rays vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Griffin Jax (Rays) - 1-4, 4.15 ERA vs José Soriano (Angels) - 7-4, 2.96 ERA

The probable pitchers are Griffin Jax (1-4) for the Rays and Jose Soriano (7-4) for the Angels. Jax's team is 4-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Jax's team has been victorious in 25% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-3. The Angels have gone 9-5-0 against the spread when Soriano starts. The Angels have a 4-2 record in Soriano's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Rays vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (52.9%)

Rays vs Angels Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the favorite, -112 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -104 underdog despite being at home.

Rays vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the spread (-182 to cover), and Tampa Bay is +150 to cover the runline.

Rays vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for Rays-Angels on June 13 is 8. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rays have been chosen as favorites in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (60%) in those games.

This season Tampa Bay has come away with a win 24 times in 38 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 33 of their 65 opportunities.

The Rays are 37-28-0 against the spread in their 65 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have won 20 of the 51 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (39.2%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Los Angeles has a 20-29 record (winning 40.8% of its games).

In the 69 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-35-1).

The Angels have a 36-33-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.2% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has 80 hits and an OBP of .404 to go with a slugging percentage of .531. All three of those stats are best among Tampa Bay hitters this season. He has a .329 batting average, as well.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 17th in slugging.

Diaz has recorded a base hit in eight games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .425 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and eight RBIs.

Junior Caminero is batting .273 with 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 41 walks. He's slugging .486 with an on-base percentage of .375.

Among qualifiers, he is 46th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

Jonathan Aranda has 64 hits this season and has a slash line of .272/.377/.451.

Aranda has logged a hit or more in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a walk and four RBIs.

Chandler Simpson has no home runs, but 12 RBI and a batting average of .268 this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has accumulated a team-best OBP (.394), while leading the Angels in hits (55). He's batting .225 and slugging.

He ranks 129th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the majors.

Trout heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .150 with a home run, five walks and an RBI.

Zach Neto is hitting .228 with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 36 walks. He's slugging .437 with an on-base percentage of .336.

His batting average is 124th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 75th, and he is 70th in slugging.

Jo Adell has a .382 slugging percentage, which leads the Angels.

Nolan Schanuel has 12 doubles, four home runs and 14 walks while batting .255.

Rays vs Angels Head to Head

6/12/2026: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/31/2026: 5-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/30/2026: 14-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

14-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/29/2026: 8-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/6/2025: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/5/2025: 7-3 TB (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-3 TB (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/4/2025: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/10/2025: 11-1 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-1 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/9/2025: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/8/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

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