Cubs vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 13

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the San Francisco Giants.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Giants Game Info

Chicago Cubs (36-34) vs. San Francisco Giants (28-42)

Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026

Saturday, June 13, 2026 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and MARQ

Cubs vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-126) | SF: (+108)

CHC: (-126) | SF: (+108) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+134) | SF: +1.5 (-162)

CHC: -1.5 (+134) | SF: +1.5 (-162) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Cubs vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ben Brown (Cubs) - 2-2, 1.74 ERA vs Trevor McDonald (Giants) - 2-3, 4.15 ERA

The probable pitchers are Ben Brown (2-2) for the Cubs and Trevor McDonald (2-3) for the Giants. Brown and his team have a record of 3-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Brown's team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-1). When McDonald starts, the Giants are 5-2-0 against the spread. The Giants are 4-3 in McDonald's seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (51.6%)

Cubs vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Giants, Chicago is the favorite at -126, and San Francisco is +108 playing at home.

Cubs vs Giants Spread

The Giants are +1.5 on the run line against the Cubs. The Giants are -162 to cover, and the Cubs are +134.

Cubs vs Giants Over/Under

Cubs versus Giants on June 13 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at +100.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Giants Betting Trends

The Cubs have won in 24, or 52.2%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Chicago has a record of 21-19 when favored by -126 or more this year.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 36 of 68 chances this season.

In 68 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 26-42-0 against the spread.

The Giants have compiled a 16-28 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 36.4% of those games).

San Francisco is 13-15 (winning 46.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Giants have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 69 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 34 of those games (34-31-4).

The Giants have put together a 29-40-0 record against the spread this season (covering 42% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner is batting .245 with 15 doubles, four home runs and 30 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .324 and a slugging percentage of .343.

Among all qualified batters, he is 94th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 96th, and he is 135th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is batting .257 with 10 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 24 walks, while slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Among all qualified, he is 70th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage.

Crow-Armstrong takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .227 with two doubles, a triple and a walk.

Ian Happ has 56 hits and is batting .228 this season.

Michael Busch leads Chicago in OBP (.375) this season, fueled by 63 hits.

Busch enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .306 with a double, a triple, two home runs, five walks and six RBIs.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has a .438 slugging percentage, which leads the Giants. He's batting .326 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him fourth, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 68th in slugging.

Arraez enters this game on a 12-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .348 with four doubles, two triples and two RBIs.

Casey Schmitt leads his team with 68 hits. He has a batting average of .272 while slugging .508 with an on-base percentage of .302.

He is currently 47th in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Jung Hoo Lee has put up an on-base percentage of .368, a team-high for the Giants.

Matt Chapman is batting .260 with 17 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 30 walks.

Cubs vs Giants Head to Head

6/12/2026: 5-1 CHC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-1 CHC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/7/2026: 2-1 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

2-1 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/6/2026: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/28/2025: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/27/2025: 12-3 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

12-3 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/26/2025: 5-2 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/7/2025: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/6/2025: 14-5 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

14-5 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/5/2025: 9-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/27/2024: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

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