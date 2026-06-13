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Cubs vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 13

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Cubs vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 13

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the San Francisco Giants.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Giants Game Info

  • Chicago Cubs (36-34) vs. San Francisco Giants (28-42)
  • Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026
  • Time: 10:05 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California
  • Coverage: NBCS-BA and MARQ

Cubs vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

  • All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: CHC: (-126) | SF: (+108)
  • Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+134) | SF: +1.5 (-162)
  • Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Cubs vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ben Brown (Cubs) - 2-2, 1.74 ERA vs Trevor McDonald (Giants) - 2-3, 4.15 ERA

The probable pitchers are Ben Brown (2-2) for the Cubs and Trevor McDonald (2-3) for the Giants. Brown and his team have a record of 3-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Brown's team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-1). When McDonald starts, the Giants are 5-2-0 against the spread. The Giants are 4-3 in McDonald's seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cubs win (51.6%)

Cubs vs Giants Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Giants, Chicago is the favorite at -126, and San Francisco is +108 playing at home.

Cubs vs Giants Spread

  • The Giants are +1.5 on the run line against the Cubs. The Giants are -162 to cover, and the Cubs are +134.

Cubs vs Giants Over/Under

  • Cubs versus Giants on June 13 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at +100.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Giants Betting Trends

  • The Cubs have won in 24, or 52.2%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
  • Chicago has a record of 21-19 when favored by -126 or more this year.
  • Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 36 of 68 chances this season.
  • In 68 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 26-42-0 against the spread.
  • The Giants have compiled a 16-28 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 36.4% of those games).
  • San Francisco is 13-15 (winning 46.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.
  • The Giants have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 69 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 34 of those games (34-31-4).
  • The Giants have put together a 29-40-0 record against the spread this season (covering 42% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

  • Nico Hoerner is batting .245 with 15 doubles, four home runs and 30 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .324 and a slugging percentage of .343.
  • Among all qualified batters, he is 94th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 96th, and he is 135th in slugging.
  • Pete Crow-Armstrong is batting .257 with 10 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 24 walks, while slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .337.
  • Among all qualified, he is 70th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage.
  • Crow-Armstrong takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .227 with two doubles, a triple and a walk.
  • Ian Happ has 56 hits and is batting .228 this season.
  • Michael Busch leads Chicago in OBP (.375) this season, fueled by 63 hits.
  • Busch enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .306 with a double, a triple, two home runs, five walks and six RBIs.

Giants Player Leaders

  • Luis Arraez has a .438 slugging percentage, which leads the Giants. He's batting .326 with an on-base percentage of .360.
  • Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him fourth, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 68th in slugging.
  • Arraez enters this game on a 12-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .348 with four doubles, two triples and two RBIs.
  • Casey Schmitt leads his team with 68 hits. He has a batting average of .272 while slugging .508 with an on-base percentage of .302.
  • He is currently 47th in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.
  • Jung Hoo Lee has put up an on-base percentage of .368, a team-high for the Giants.
  • Matt Chapman is batting .260 with 17 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 30 walks.

Cubs vs Giants Head to Head

  • 6/12/2026: 5-1 CHC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
  • 6/7/2026: 2-1 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
  • 6/6/2026: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
  • 8/28/2025: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
  • 8/27/2025: 12-3 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
  • 8/26/2025: 5-2 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
  • 5/7/2025: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
  • 5/6/2025: 14-5 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
  • 5/5/2025: 9-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
  • 6/27/2024: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

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