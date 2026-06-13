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NBA

NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - June 13

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - June 13

The New York Knicks versus the San Antonio Spurs is one of many compelling options on today's NBA Playoff slate.

Read our betting preview below for a breakdown of all the important matchups in the NBA today.

San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks

  • Projected Favorite: Spurs (62.72% win probability)
  • Spread: Spurs (-5.5)
  • Total: 216.5
  • Moneyline: Spurs -200, Knicks +168
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC

Bet on San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.

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