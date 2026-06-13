Athletics vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 13

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Athletics and the Colorado Rockies.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Athletics vs Rockies Game Info

Athletics (34-35) vs. Colorado Rockies (26-44)

Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026

Saturday, June 13, 2026 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Las Vegas Ballpark -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas Ballpark -- Las Vegas, Nevada Coverage: NBCS-CA and Rockies.TV

Athletics vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: OAK: (-172) | COL: (+144)

OAK: (-172) | COL: (+144) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+114) | COL: +1.5 (-137)

OAK: -1.5 (+114) | COL: +1.5 (-137) Total: 13.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Athletics vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joey Estes (Athletics) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 1-6, 7.81 ERA

The Athletics will give the ball to Joey Estes and the Rockies will counter with Kyle Freeland (1-6, 7.81 ERA). In two games he pitched with a spread last season, Estes and his team failed to covered the spread both times. Estes did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. The Rockies are 5-7-0 against the spread when Freeland starts. The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog in 12 of Freeland's starts this season, and they went 3-9 in those matchups.

Athletics vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (61.7%)

Athletics vs Rockies Moneyline

The Athletics vs Rockies moneyline has the Athletics as a -172 favorite, while the Rockies are a +144 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Rockies Spread

The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Athletics are +114 to cover, while the Rockies are -137 to cover.

Athletics vs Rockies Over/Under

A combined run total of 13.5 has been set for Athletics-Rockies on June 13, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.

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Athletics vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Athletics have been victorious in nine, or 47.4%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

The Athletics have been named as a favorite of -172 or more just one time this season and came away with a victory in that game.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 33 of their 69 games with a total this season.

In 69 games with a line this season, the Athletics have a mark of 36-33-0 against the spread.

The Rockies are 26-42 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38.2% of those games).

The Rockies have a record of 10-29 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer (25.6%).

The Rockies have played in 69 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-35-2).

The Rockies have a 35-34-0 record against the spread this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz has 70 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .437. He has a .286 batting average and a slugging percentage of .539.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, he ranks 23rd in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.

Kurtz hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .364 with five home runs, four walks and seven RBIs.

Shea Langeliers has 74 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .540, both of which rank first among Sacramento hitters this season. He's batting .281 with an on-base percentage of .343.

His batting average ranks 30th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 63rd, and his slugging percentage 13th.

Langeliers has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .229 with two doubles, four home runs and six RBIs.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .235 with a .457 slugging percentage and 36 RBI this year.

Carlos Cortes is batting .308 with a .393 OBP and 18 RBI for Sacramento this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield is hitting .275 with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging percentage.

Rumfield takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Hunter Goodman paces his team with 58 hits. He has a batting average of .240 while slugging .508 with an on-base percentage of .315.

His batting average ranks 98th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 108th, and he is 25th in slugging.

Troy Johnston has put up an on-base percentage of .365 and a slugging percentage of .428. Both lead the Rockies.

Jake McCarthy is batting .282 with 11 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 12 walks.

Athletics vs Rockies Head to Head

6/12/2026: 6-4 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-4 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/6/2025: 12-5 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

12-5 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/5/2025: 7-4 OAK (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-4 OAK (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/4/2025: 6-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/23/2024: 10-9 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-9 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/22/2024: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/21/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/30/2023: 2-0 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-0 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/29/2023: 11-3 OAK (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-3 OAK (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/28/2023: 8-5 OAK (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

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