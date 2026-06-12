Rays vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 12

Odds updated as of 4:11 a.m.

The Tampa Bay Rays are among the MLB squads playing on Friday, up against the Los Angeles Angels.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rays vs Angels Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (40-25) vs. Los Angeles Angels (27-42)

Date: Friday, June 12, 2026

Friday, June 12, 2026 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ABTV and Rays.TV

Rays vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-168) | LAA: (+142)

TB: (-168) | LAA: (+142) Spread: TB: -1.5 (-102) | LAA: +1.5 (-118)

TB: -1.5 (-102) | LAA: +1.5 (-118) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Rays vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan (Rays) - 6-3, 2.85 ERA vs Samuel Aldegheri (Angels) - 1-1, 2.25 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Shane McClanahan (6-3) to the mound, while Samuel Aldegheri (1-1) will take the ball for the Angels. When McClanahan starts, his team is 7-5-0 against the spread this season. McClanahan's team is 8-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Aldegheri has started just one game with a set spread, which the Angels covered. The Angels have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Aldegheri starts this season.

Rays vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (62.1%)

Rays vs Angels Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the favorite, -168 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +142 underdog despite being at home.

Rays vs Angels Spread

The Rays are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Angels. The Rays are -102 to cover the spread, while the Angels are -118.

Rays vs Angels Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Rays-Angels contest on June 12, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rays have won in 24, or 61.5%, of the 39 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Tampa Bay has been listed as a favorite of -168 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Rays' games have gone over the total in 33 of their 64 opportunities.

The Rays are 37-27-0 against the spread in their 64 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have a 19-31 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer, Los Angeles has a record of 8-9 (47.1%).

The Angels have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 33 times this season for a 33-34-1 record against the over/under.

The Angels have covered 51.5% of their games this season, going 35-33-0 ATS.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.404), slugging percentage (.536) and total hits (79) this season. He has a .331 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks third in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

Diaz has recorded at least one hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .400 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and nine RBIs.

Junior Caminero is batting .278 with 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .378.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 38th, his on-base percentage 18th, and his slugging percentage 30th.

Caminero has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .158 with a double and two walks.

Jonathan Aranda is batting .270 with a .452 slugging percentage and 45 RBI this year.

Aranda has recorded at least one base hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with three walks and two RBIs.

Chandler Simpson has no home runs, but 12 RBI and a batting average of .271 this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has put up a team-best OBP (.391), and paces the Angels in hits (54). He's batting .224 and slugging.

He ranks 131st in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Zach Neto has 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 36 walks while batting .229. He's slugging .442 with an on-base percentage of .338.

His batting average ranks 121st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 71st, and he is 64th in slugging.

Jo Adell has racked up a team-high .386 slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel has 12 doubles, four home runs and 14 walks while batting .256.

Rays vs Angels Head to Head

5/31/2026: 5-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/30/2026: 14-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

14-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/29/2026: 8-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/6/2025: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/5/2025: 7-3 TB (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-3 TB (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/4/2025: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/10/2025: 11-1 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-1 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/9/2025: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/8/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/18/2024: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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