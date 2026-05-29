Rays vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 29

Odds updated as of 6:13 p.m.

The Tampa Bay Rays versus the Los Angeles Angels is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Rays vs Angels Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (34-19) vs. Los Angeles Angels (22-35)

Date: Friday, May 29, 2026

Friday, May 29, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and ABTV

Rays vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-162) | LAA: (+136)

TB: (-162) | LAA: (+136) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+130) | LAA: +1.5 (-156)

TB: -1.5 (+130) | LAA: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Rays vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez (Rays) - 4-1, 1.51 ERA vs Walbert Urena (Angels) - 2-4, 2.58 ERA

The probable starters are Nick Martinez (4-1) for the Rays and Walbert Urena (2-4) for the Angels. Martinez and his team have a record of 8-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Martinez's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-1). The Angels have gone 6-1-0 ATS in Urena's seven starts that had a set spread. The Angels are 3-4 in Urena's seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rays vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (61.4%)

Rays vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is the underdog, +136 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -162 favorite at home.

Rays vs Angels Spread

The Rays are hosting the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs (+130 to cover) on the runline. Los Angeles is -156 to cover.

Rays vs Angels Over/Under

Rays versus Angels, on May 29, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rays have come away with 20 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Oddsmakers have given Tampa Bay the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -162 moneyline listed for this contest.

Contests with the Rays have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 28 of 52 chances this season.

The Rays are 31-21-0 against the spread in their 52 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline 42 total times this season. They've gone 16-26 in those games.

Los Angeles is 7-7 (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

The Angels have combined with opponents to go over the total 25 times this season for a 25-31-0 record against the over/under.

The Angels have a 28-28-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero is hitting .262 with five doubles, 13 home runs and 29 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .353 and a slugging percentage of .480.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 61st in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.

Yandy Diaz leads the Rays in OBP (.392) and total hits (59) this season. He's batting .311 while slugging .495.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks sixth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Jonathan Aranda is batting .286 with a .476 slugging percentage and 41 RBI this year.

Aranda has recorded at least one base hit in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .308 with four doubles, a home run, four walks and eight RBIs.

Chandler Simpson leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .353, fueled by eight extra-base hits.

Simpson takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .348 with two doubles and a walk.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has racked up a team-high OBP (.405), while pacing the Angels in hits (47). He's batting .239 and slugging.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 97th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 26th in slugging.

Zach Neto has 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 32 walks while batting .233. He's slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .341.

He is currently 106th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Jo Adell has put up a slugging percentage of .388, a team-high for the Angels.

Jorge Soler has nine doubles, nine home runs and 20 walks while batting .215.

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