Rays vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

The MLB slate on Wednesday includes the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Los Angeles Angels.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rays vs Angels Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (4-6) vs. Los Angeles Angels (7-3)

Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSW

Rays vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-142) | LAA: (+120)

TB: (-142) | LAA: (+120) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+150) | LAA: +1.5 (-182)

TB: -1.5 (+150) | LAA: +1.5 (-182) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Rays vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot (Rays) - 0-1, 2.45 ERA vs Yusei Kikuchi (Angels) - 0-1, 4.50 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Ryan Pepiot (0-1) to the mound, while Yusei Kikuchi (0-1) will answer the bell for the Angels. Pepiot has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Pepiot's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Kikuchi has started two games with set spreads, and the Angels failed to cover in both chances. The Angels were the moneyline underdog for one Kikuchi start this season -- they lost.

Rays vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (56.4%)

Rays vs Angels Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rays vs. Angels reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-142) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+120) on the road.

Rays vs Angels Spread

The Rays are hosting the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rays are +150 to cover the runline, with the Angels being -182.

Rays vs Angels Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Rays-Angels on April 9, with the over at -124 and the under at +102.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rays have been victorious in four of the seven contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Tampa Bay has a record of 4-2 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over in two of their 10 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays have posted a record of 3-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Angels have been the moneyline underdog seven total times this season. They've gone 5-2 in those games.

Los Angeles has played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer and won each of them.

The Angels have had an over/under set by bookmakers 10 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in six of those games (6-4-0).

The Angels have a 5-5-0 record ATS this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Brandon Lowe has an OPS of .838, fueled by an OBP of .326 and a team-best slugging percentage of .512 this season. He has a .293 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is 46th in slugging.

Lowe has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a home run and three RBI.

Jonathan Aranda has 10 hits and an OBP of .452, both of which lead the Rays this season. He's batting .385 and slugging .731.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him fifth, his on-base percentage eighth, and his slugging percentage seventh.

Aranda enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Jake Mangum has collected 11 base hits, an OBP of .429 and a slugging percentage of .481 this season.

Mangum heads into this game with six games in a row with at least one hit. During his last seven games he is batting .407 with two doubles, a walk and four RBI.

Kameron Misner has been key for Tampa Bay with 10 hits, an OBP of .414 plus a slugging percentage of .692.

Misner has hit safely in six straight games. In his last nine outings he is batting .385 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and six RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Kyren Paris is hitting .429 with a triple, three home runs and four walks. He's slugging .952 with an on-base percentage of .538.

Logan O'Hoppe's 11 hits, .387 on-base percentage and .867 slugging percentage all pace his team. He has a batting average of .367.

His batting average is 10th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 40th, and he is first in slugging.

Mike Trout is hitting .171 with a double, three home runs and seven walks.

Luis Rengifo has three doubles, a home run and four walks while hitting .250.

Rays vs Angels Head to Head

4/8/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/18/2024: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/17/2024: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/16/2024: 7-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/15/2024: 7-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

7-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/10/2024: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/9/2024: 6-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/8/2024: 7-1 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-1 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/21/2023: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/20/2023: 8-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!