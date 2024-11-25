Ravens at Chargers Single-Game NFL DFS Picks for Monday Night Football

Monday night's "Harbaugh Bowl" should be a good one between the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers. The visiting Ravens are 2.5-point favorites, and the matchup is showing a lofty 50.5 over/under.

For those unfamiliar, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, kickers are included in these contests, and there is an "MVP" roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5 times his total fantasy points, making this spot crucial.

FanDuel Research's Brandon Gdula has done a deep dive on single-game strategy, and FanDuel Research has NFL DFS projections if you select the game from the slate tab. It's worth checking out both before making your lineups.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ravens at Chargers NFL DFS Picks

MVP Candidates

Averaging just under 26 FanDuel points per game, Lamar Jackson ($15,500) is an easy answer at MVP but will undoubtedly also be the most popular choice. He's fallen short of 20 FanDuel points just twice in 11 games and has cracked 30 points on three occasions. Unsurprisingly, he leads the single-game slate in our NFL DFS projections.

Derrick Henry ($16,000) comes in at the highest salary and will also draw plenty of attention at MVP as a player who's scored at least one touchdown in every game this season. He's exceeded 27 FanDuel points five times. While Henry's best performances revolve around positive game scripts, he's less likely to get phased out in a matchup where the Ravens are slight road favorites. He's averaged 116.5 scrimmage yards per game, a mark exceeded by only Saquon Barkley in 2024.

Justin Herbert ($14,000) is the one other player who could be fairly chalky in the multiplier slot, but he might come in at a lower roster percentage compared to Jackson and Henry. The Chargers have shown more of a willingness to pass since their Week 5 bye, and it's fair to expect them to lean toward an air attack against a Baltimore team that's 27th in schedule-adjusted pass defense but 2nd versus the run. Herbert is projected for the second-most points behind Lamar, and he's scored 24.1, 19.5, 19.8, and 24.4 points over his last four outings.

J.K. Dobbins ($13,500), Ladd McConkey ($11,500), and Zay Flowers ($12,500) are the other players projected for double-digit FanDuel points.

Although Dobbins is coming off an 18.4-point performance, he feels like a shaky MVP. Not only does he have a rough matchup against the Ravens' tough run D, but he has just a 17.6% red zone rush share in the last two games since Gus Edwards returned. He's projected for a solid if unspectacular 12.1 rushes and 3.4 targets.

McConkey is questionable, but if he plays, he can take advantage of a defense that's coughed up the most FanDuel points per game to WRs. He leads the Chargers in target share (23.8%), air yards share (29.2%), and red zone target share (20.0%). McConkey is projected for the slate's most targets (8.1), as well.

Finally, Flowers has been a boom-or-bust option all year, but the booms include going for 18 or more points five times, and one of those spike weeks even reached 30.2 points. While he's logged a team-best 25.6% target share and 28.9% air yards share, his 13.6% red zone target share could be better. This isn't an easy spot against the Chargers' seventh-ranked adjusted pass defense.

Flex Targets

Quentin Johnston ($10,500) -- Since coming back from injury, Johnston has scored a touchdown in three straight games while recording a 19.5% target share and 30.7% air yards share. He's seen half of the end zone targets in that sample, so his touchdown streak isn't entirely a fluke.

Diontae Johnson ($10,000) -- Johnson has four targets total across three games in a Ravens uniform. It's not like his role has been trending in the right direction, either, as he logged a mere 17.1% route rate last week. Rostering him is strictly a roll of the dice that he sees a significant boost in usage, which is really hard to buy into at this salary.

Mark Andrews ($9,500) -- After back-to-back one-target games in Weeks 3 and 4, Andrews has logged a 13.4% target share and 28.0% red zone target share across his last six games alongside Isaiah Likely. He's more or less a touchdown-or-bust option against a defense that's given up the eighth-fewest FanDuel points per game to tight ends.

Justin Tucker ($9,000) and Cameron Dicker ($8,500) -- Tucker missed two field goals last week and has curiously been one of the NFL's worst kickers with a 72.7% FG percentage this season. On the other hand, Dicker has a pristine 91.3% FG percentage, though he's somehow missed three extra points. While the latter looks like the safer choice, the shootout potential of this game figures to leave the kickers off the optimal lineup.

Rashod Bateman ($8,000) -- Bateman has Baltimore's second-highest target share (16.9%), and he hasn't been affected by the team's acquisition of Diontae Johnson so far. Our model projects him to earn five targets.

Josh Palmer ($8,000) -- Since Quentin Johnston's return, Palmer's seen a 13.0% target share and 63.0% route rate. He's reached double-digit FanDuel points just once in nine games this year.

Isaiah Likely ($7,500) -- After missing a game due to injury, Likely caught 4-of-5 targets for a team-best 75 receiving yards in Week 11. Likely has a 12.2% target share and 28.0% red zone target share over his last six games with Andrews, making them somewhat interchangeable despite a $2,000 gap in salary.

Gus Edwards ($7,500) -- Edwards has recorded 10 and 6 carries in two games coming off injury. He's led the team with a 35.3% red zone rush share in that sample, so there's a chance he can pay off with a TD.

Will Dissly ($7,000) -- Following a bump in snaps from Week 6 onward, Dissly's logged a 21.7% target share, and he finally cashed on a touchdown off his 26.3% red zone target share last week. He projects for 5.9 targets and is one of the slate's better value options.

Justice Hill ($7,000) -- Hill has averaged 3.3 rushes and 3.4 targets per game with a 44.9% snap rate. He sees more snaps in negative game scripts, but even in that scenario, he likely needs some touchdown luck to reach double-digit points.

Get ready for Monday Night Football! All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token for a LIVE wager on the Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL game happening November 25th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NFL DFS? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy football lobby to see all the offerings for this week's slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.