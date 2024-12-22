Raptors vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 22

Raptors vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 22, 2024

Sunday, December 22, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SCHN and TSN

The Toronto Raptors (7-21) are 8-point underdogs as they try to end a five-game home losing streak when they square off against the Houston Rockets (18-9) on Sunday, December 22, 2024 at Scotiabank Arena. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET on SCHN and TSN. The matchup's point total is set at 225.

Raptors vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -8 225 -350 +280

Raptors vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (65%)

Raptors vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread 17 times in 27 games with a set spread.

The Raptors have 16 wins against the spread in 28 games this season.

This season, 13 of the Rockets' games have gone over the point total out of 28 chances.

Raptors games this year have gone over the total in 13 of 28 opportunities (46.4%).

At home, Houston owns a better record against the spread (10-4-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (7-6-0).

The Rockets have eclipsed the total more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in seven of 14 home matchups (50%). On the road, they have hit the over in six of 13 games (46.2%).

Toronto's winning percentage against the spread at home is .600 (9-5-1). Away, it is .538 (7-5-1).

Raptors games have finished above the over/under 60% of the time at home (nine of 15), and 30.8% of the time away (four of 13).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun's numbers on the season are 18.8 points, 10.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 48.1% from the floor.

Fred VanVleet's numbers on the season are 15.2 points, 4.2 boards and 6.1 assists per contest, shooting 37.7% from the field and 30.3% from downtown, with an average of 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Green averages 19.5 points, 4.7 boards and 2.6 assists.

Amen Thompson is averaging 11.8 points, 2.1 assists and 6.9 boards.

Jabari Smith Jr.'s numbers on the season are 11.9 points, 6.6 boards and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 43.9% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Raptors Leaders

RJ Barrett's numbers on the season are 23.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. He is also sinking 45.5% of his shots from the field and 35% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 triples.

Jakob Poeltl's numbers on the season are 15.5 points, 11 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He is making 58.9% of his shots from the field (seventh in league).

Scottie Barnes' numbers on the season are 20.3 points, 8.1 boards and 7.3 assists per contest. He is making 46.1% of his shots from the floor and 31.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 triples.

The Raptors get 11.8 points per game from Ochai Agbaji, plus 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Per game, Gradey Dick gives the Raptors 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

