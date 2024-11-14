Raptors vs. Pistons NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 15

Raptors vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Friday, November 15, 2024

Friday, November 15, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SportsNet and FDSDET

The Toronto Raptors (2-10) are 2-point favorites as they attempt to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (5-8) on Friday, November 15, 2024 at Scotiabank Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on SportsNet and FDSDET. The matchup has an over/under of 230.5.

Raptors vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -2 -110 -110 230.5 -110 -110 -138 +118

Raptors vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Raptors win (59.5%)

Raptors vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Raptors have covered the spread seven times in 12 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Pistons are 7-4-2 this season.

Raptors games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under seven times out of 13 chances this season.

Pistons games this season have gone over the total in five of 13 opportunities (38.5%).

Toronto has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered three times in five opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered four times in seven opportunities in away games.

The Raptors have exceeded the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (100%) than road games (28.6%).

Against the spread, Detroit has performed better at home (4-2-1) than away (3-2-1).

Pistons games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (four times out of seven) than away (one of six) this season.

Raptors Leaders

Jakob Poeltl is averaging 13.9 points, 11.1 boards and 2.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Gradey Dick averages 20.1 points, 2.6 boards and 2.3 assists, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 37.3% from downtown, with 2.6 made treys per contest.

RJ Barrett averages 21.3 points, 5.8 boards and 5.7 assists, shooting 41.5% from the floor and 31.6% from beyond the arc, with 2 made treys per contest.

Ochai Agbaji is averaging 13.5 points, 1.9 assists and 5 rebounds.

Davion Mitchell is averaging 8.3 points, 2.7 boards and 6.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 23.8 points for the Pistons, plus 7.2 rebounds and 8.5 assists.

Tobias Harris averages 13.6 points, 7.5 boards and 2.7 assists. He is also sinking 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 29.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per game.

Per game, Jaden Ivey gives the Pistons 18.6 points, 4.9 boards and 3.8 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Pistons receive 8.1 points per game from Jalen Duren, plus 9.7 boards and 3 assists.

Per game, Isaiah Stewart gets the Pistons 6.4 points, 7.2 boards and 2 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.