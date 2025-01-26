Raptors vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 27

Raptors vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Monday, January 27, 2025

Monday, January 27, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: TSN, Gulf Coast Sports, and WVUE

The Toronto Raptors (13-32) are 2-point favorites as they attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (12-34) on Monday, January 27, 2025 at Scotiabank Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on TSN, Gulf Coast Sports, and WVUE. The point total is 230 in the matchup.

Raptors vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -2 230 -126 +108

Raptors vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Raptors win (53.7%)

Raptors vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Raptors are 24-19-2 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Pelicans are 19-27-0 this year.

Games involving the Raptors have hit the over 23 times out of 46 chances this season.

Pelicans games this year have gone over the point total 56.5% of the time (26 out of 46 games with a set point total).

Toronto sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (14-8-1) than it does on the road (10-11-1).

The Raptors have exceeded the total more consistently at home, hitting the over in 13 of 23 home matchups (56.5%). In away games, they have hit the over in 10 of 22 games (45.5%).

New Orleans has been better against the spread at home (12-12-0) than on the road (7-15-0) this year.

Pelicans games have finished above the over/under 62.5% of the time at home (15 of 24), and 50% of the time on the road (11 of 22).

Raptors Leaders

RJ Barrett is averaging 22.1 points, 6.7 boards and 5.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jakob Poeltl averages 14.5 points, 10.3 boards and 2.7 assists.

Scottie Barnes is averaging 20.1 points, 6.5 assists and 8.1 rebounds.

Gradey Dick is averaging 15.8 points, 3.2 boards and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Ochai Agbaji averages 10.6 points, 3.8 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 50.8% from the field and 40.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Pelicans Leaders

CJ McCollum averages 22 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He is also draining 45% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range, with 3.1 triples per contest.

Dejounte Murray's numbers on the season are 17.5 points, 6.5 boards and 7.6 assists per contest. He is draining 39.2% of his shots from the field and 30.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 triples.

The Pelicans are receiving 21.4 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists per game from Trey Murphy III.

Yves Missi averages 9.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He is draining 56.6% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Javonte Green gives the Pelicans 6.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.7 blocks.

