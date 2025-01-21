Raptors vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 21

Raptors vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SportsNet and FDSFL

The Orlando Magic (23-21) are favored (-3) to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (10-32) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at Scotiabank Arena. The contest airs on SportsNet and FDSFL. The point total in the matchup is 214.5.

Raptors vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -3 214.5 -162 +136

Raptors vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (67%)

Raptors vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic have put together a record of 23-21-0 against the spread this season.

The Raptors are 21-19-2 against the spread this season.

Games involving the Magic have hit the over 18 times out of 42 chances this season.

The Raptors have hit the over 52.4% of the time this season (22 of 42 games with a set point total).

In home games, Orlando sports a better record against the spread (14-8-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (9-13-0).

The Magic have gone over the over/under in eight of 22 home games (36.4%). They've done better in away games, going over the total in 10 of 22 matchups (45.5%).

Against the spread, Toronto has been better at home (13-8-1) than away (8-11-1).

Looking at the over/under, Raptors games have finished over 13 of 22 times at home (59.1%), and nine of 20 on the road (45%).

Magic Leaders

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averages 9.1 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists, shooting 41% from the field and 31.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made treys per contest.

Anthony Black's numbers on the season are 9.1 points, 2.6 boards and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 41% from the floor.

Wendell Carter Jr. averages 8.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 44.1% from the floor.

Cole Anthony is averaging 8.4 points, 2.8 boards and 2.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Tristan da Silva is averaging 8.6 points, 1.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Raptors Leaders

RJ Barrett averages 22.4 points for the Raptors, plus 6.6 rebounds and 6 assists.

The Raptors are getting 14.8 points, 10.6 boards and 2.6 assists per game from Jakob Poeltl.

Scottie Barnes' numbers on the season are 19.9 points, 8 boards and 6.6 assists per game. He is draining 46.3% of his shots from the floor and 27.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 treys.

Per game, Gradey Dick gives the Raptors 16.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Chris Boucher gets the Raptors 10.4 points, 4.5 boards and 0.6 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.

