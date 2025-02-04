Raptors vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 4

Raptors vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Tuesday, February 4, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: TSN and MSG

The New York Knicks (33-17) hit the road in Atlantic Division play against the Toronto Raptors (16-33) on Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET. The Knicks are 5.5-point favorites in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season. The over/under in the matchup is set at 231.

Raptors vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -5.5 231 -230 +190

Raptors vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (70.1%)

Raptors vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks are 25-24-1 against the spread this season.

In the Raptors' 49 games this season, they have 27 wins against the spread.

This season, 29 of the Knicks' games have gone over the point total out of 49 chances.

The Raptors have gone over the point total 49% of the time this year (24 of 49 games with a set point total).

In home games, New York sports a better record against the spread (14-12-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (11-12-0).

The Knicks have eclipsed the total in 16 of 27 home games (59.3%), compared to 13 of 23 road games (56.5%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Toronto has a better winning percentage at home (.615, 16-9-1 record) than on the road (.478, 11-11-1).

Raptors games have gone above the over/under more often at home (14 times out of 26) than on the road (10 of 23) this season.

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.3 points, 13.5 boards and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 26 points, 7.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

Josh Hart averages 14.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

Mikal Bridges averages 18.2 points, 3.1 boards and 3.3 assists, shooting 49.3% from the floor and 36.1% from downtown, with 2.4 made treys per contest.

OG Anunoby is averaging 16.4 points, 4.7 boards and 2 assists.

Raptors Leaders

Per game, RJ Barrett gets the Raptors 21.6 points, 6.6 boards and 5.7 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Raptors are getting 14.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Jakob Poeltl.

Scottie Barnes' numbers on the season are 20.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. He is draining 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 27.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 treys.

Gradey Dick averages 15.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2 assists. He is draining 41.9% of his shots from the floor and 34.9% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per contest.

Ochai Agbaji averages 10.3 points, 3.7 boards and 1.7 assists. He is making 51.1% of his shots from the floor and 40.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per game.

