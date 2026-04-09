Raptors vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 9

Raptors vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 9, 2026

Thursday, April 9, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: FDSSUN and SportsNet

The Miami Heat (41-38) are underdogs (by 3.5 points) to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (44-35) on Thursday, April 9, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under of 238.5 points.

Raptors vs. Heat Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -3.5 238.5 -166 +140

Raptors vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Raptors win (60%)

Raptors vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Raptors have covered the spread in a matchup 40 times this season (40-39-0).

The Heat have 44 wins against the spread in 79 games this year.

Games involving the Raptors have hit the over 31 times this season.

Heat games this year have gone over the point total 57% of the time (45 out of 79 games with a set point total).

Toronto owns a worse record against the spread when playing at home (18-21-0) than it does on the road (22-18-0).

The Raptors have hit the over on the total in a higher percentage of games at home (43.6%) than away games (35%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Miami has a lower winning percentage at home (.550, 22-18-0 record) than on the road (.564, 22-16-1).

In terms of the over/under, Heat games have gone over more frequently at home (23 of 40, 57.5%) than on the road (22 of 39, 56.4%).

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes averages 18.2 points, 7.5 boards and 5.9 assists, shooting 50.4% from the floor.

Brandon Ingram averages 21.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Immanuel Quickley is averaging 16.7 points, 6 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

RJ Barrett is averaging 19.1 points, 5.3 boards and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Sandro Mamukelashvili is averaging 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo averages 20 points for the Heat, plus 10 rebounds and 3 assists.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. averages 15.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He is also draining 49.8% of his shots from the field.

Kel'el Ware averages 11 points, 9.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists. He is sinking 52.7% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

The Heat are getting 15.8 points, 5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Andrew Wiggins.

Norman Powell's numbers on the season are 21.9 points, 3.6 boards and 2.5 assists per contest. He is making 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 treys.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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