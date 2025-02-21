Raptors vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 21

Raptors vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, February 21, 2025

Friday, February 21, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: FDSSUN and TSN

The Miami Heat (25-28) are favored (by 3.5 points) to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (17-38) on Friday, February 21, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 220.5.

Raptors vs. Heat Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -3.5 220.5 -164 +138

Raptors vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Heat win (61.3%)

Raptors vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat are 21-29-3 against the spread this season.

The Raptors are 30-23-2 against the spread this year.

Heat games have gone over the total 28 times out of 55 chances this season.

Raptors games this season have eclipsed the over/under 28 times in 55 opportunities (50.9%).

In home games, Miami has a better record against the spread (10-12-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (11-17-2).

The Heat have eclipsed the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (65.2%) than road games (43.3%).

Toronto has performed better against the spread at home (16-12-1) than away (14-11-1) this year.

Looking at the over/under, Raptors games have gone over more frequently at home (17 of 29, 58.6%) than away (11 of 26, 42.3%).

Heat Leaders

Tyler Herro is averaging 23.9 points, 5.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds.

Bam Adebayo is averaging 16.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 17.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Terry Rozier averages 12.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists, shooting 40.7% from the floor and 30.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jaime Jaquez is averaging 9.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes' numbers on the season are 20.1 points, 7.9 boards and 6.3 assists per game. He is also draining 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 26.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 triples.

RJ Barrett's numbers on the season are 21.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 47.3% of his shots from the floor and 35% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 triples.

Gradey Dick averages 15 points, 3.4 boards and 1.8 assists. He is sinking 41.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.

Ochai Agbaji's numbers on the season are 10.4 points, 3.8 boards and 1.6 assists per contest. He is making 50.9% of his shots from the floor and 39.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 treys.

The Raptors receive 10.2 points per game from Chris Boucher, plus 4.4 boards and 0.6 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.