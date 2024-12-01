Raptors vs. Heat NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for December 1

Raptors vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 1, 2024

Sunday, December 1, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SportsNet and FDSSUN

The Miami Heat (9-8) are favored by 4.5 points against the Toronto Raptors (5-15) on Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on SportsNet and FDSSUN. The matchup has an over/under of 221.

Raptors vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -4.5 221 -184 +154

Raptors vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (67.8%)

Raptors vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat have covered the spread eight times over 17 games with a set spread.

In the Raptors' 20 games this season, they have 12 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Heat have hit the over nine times out of 20 chances this season.

Raptors games this year have hit the over on 10 of 20 set point totals (50%).

Against the spread, Miami has played worse at home, covering three times in eight home games, and five times in nine road games.

The Heat have hit the over on the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (50%) than games on the road (55.6%).

Toronto has performed better against the spread at home (5-3-0) than on the road (7-5-0) this season.

Looking at the over/under, Raptors games have finished over six of eight times at home (75%), and four of 12 away (33.3%).

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo averages 15.8 points, 9.4 boards and 4.8 assists, shooting 42.8% from the field.

Tyler Herro is averaging 23.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jimmy Butler is averaging 19 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Terry Rozier is averaging 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Duncan Robinson's numbers on the season are 10.8 points, 2.3 boards and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 40.9% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 made treys.

Raptors Leaders

Per game, Jakob Poeltl gets the Raptors 15.9 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks.

The Raptors get 22.9 points per game from RJ Barrett, plus 6.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

The Raptors are receiving 12.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Ochai Agbaji.

Gradey Dick's numbers on the season are 18.1 points, 3.1 boards and 2.2 assists per game. He is sinking 41.7% of his shots from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 triples.

The Raptors get 20.4 points per game from Scottie Barnes, plus 8.6 boards and 6.8 assists.

