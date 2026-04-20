Raptors vs. Cavaliers: NBA Best Bets, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 2

Top Bets at a Glance

Donovan Mitchell Over 27.5 Points

James Harden 8+ Assists

Cleveland Cavaliers -9.5

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Cavs vs. Raptors Props and Betting Picks

Donovan Mitchell - Points Donovan Mitchell Over Apr 20 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Mitchell has scored 30-plus in three straight games entering Monday, including his 32-point Game 1 showing

He extended his own NBA record streak of 30-plus points in a series opener to nine consecutive series — a mark that surpasses Michael Jordan's record by two

His season average of 27.9 points per game makes this line a slight push over his baseline, but in Game 2 at home with a series lead in hand, Mitchell should operate freely and aggressively

With Immanuel Quickley out in Game 1, Jamal Shead is the primary defender on Mitchell — a severe athleticism and experience disadvantage that the Cleveland Cavaliers exploited throughout Game 1. Quickley is questionable for Game 2 and unlikely to be 100% if he suits up

In his 24 games with Harden in the lineup, Mitchell has averaged 27.9 points. With Harden drawing defensive attention and forcing the Toronto Raptors to make next-to-impossible rotational choices, Mitchell's shot quality and open-look frequency increases further

To Record 8+ Assists To Record 8+ Assists James Harden +102 View more odds in Sportsbook

This is one of our best NBA props for today, and I will run through it again.

Harden dished 10 assists in Game 1 against a Raptors defense that was missing its primary ball-handler. That number should hold or increase in Game 2 as Toronto likely has minimal ability to adjust their defensive scheme without a healthy Quickley

Harden's career numbers against Toronto are remarkable — across five appearances as a Clipper, he averaged 9.6 assists per game against the Raps

Since joining Cleveland in February, Harden has averaged 8.0 assists per game

Harden's assists and Mitchell's scoring are directly correlated. When Harden distributes in Cleveland's halfcourt system, Mitchell gets clean looks. When Mitchell scores at a high volume, it probably means Harden is finding him efficiently — both legs of this SGP tell the same story

Evan Mobley (18.2 PPG) and Jarrett Allen (15.4 PPG, 63.8% FG) are elite roll men who generate assist opportunities on nearly every Harden pick-and-roll action. Toronto's defense has no credible answer for this combination at the center position

Spread Betting Cleveland Cavaliers Apr 20 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Cleveland won Game 1 by 13 with a dominant offensive performance that included several stretches where the Raptors went cold for extended sequences

It could've been more lopsided as the Cavs led by 20 in the fourth quarter

Toronto is 0-8 in Cleveland in the postseason all-time

The Cavaliers went 28-13 at home during the regular season and 19-7 since Harden's arrival

Toronto's offense generated just 3 fast-break points in Game 1 — the transition game that fuels their offensive identity was completely neutered by Cleveland's defensive structure and the absence of Quickley's pace

SGP Odds at Publication: +504

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

