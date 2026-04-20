NBA Player Props Today: 3 Best NBA Playoffs Prop Bets for Monday 4/20/26

Top NBA Player Props at a Glance

James Harden 8+ Assists

CJ McCollum Under 18.5 Points

Cam Johnson 2+ Made Threes

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA Props for Monday: Best NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets Today

NBA Player Prop Bet: James Harden to Record 8+ Assists (-102)

Raptors at Cavaliers, 7:10 p.m. ET

To Record 8+ Assists To Record 8+ Assists James Harden -102 View more odds in Sportsbook

This is comfortably my favorite prop bet for Monday's slate.

The Cleveland Cavaliers went and got James Harden for this exact time of the year, and in Game 1 versus the Toronto Raptors, Harden did what he usually does -- serving as a maestro on the pick and roll. He ended up notching 10 assists and netting 22 points in 33 minutes in a 13-point Cleveland win.

Harden likely would've logged a few more minutes had the game been a little closer as Cleveland led by 21 after three quarters.

As you'd expect, Harden (30.0% usage rate) and Donovan Mitchell (38.0%) dominated the ball for the Cavs. In a lot of ways, Cleveland is a fantastic fit for Harden as not only does he have Mitchell to dish to, he has two good roll men (Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley) in addition to several quality shooters (Sam Merrill, Max Strus and Dean Wade).

Toronto didn't have many answers for the Cavs' offense in Game 1, and while the possible return of Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) would be a boost to the Raptors' D, I'm backing Harden to have another big assist total in Game 2.

NBA Player Prop Bet: CJ McCollum Under 18.5 Points (-125)

Hawks at Knicks, 8 p.m. ET

CJ McCollum - Points CJ McCollum Under Apr 21 12:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

C.J. McCollum got off to a red-hot start in Game 1 and ended up serving as the Atlanta Hawks' No. 1 option en route to a 26-point outburst.

I don't think we'll see a similar type of showing today.

Because McCollum started so well, Atlanta kept going to him -- and that lasted the whole game. McCollum ended up taking 20 shots and recorded a 34.3% usage rate. No other Hawks had a usage rate above 25.0%.

That's not usually how things go for Atlanta. McCollum averaged 15.2 shots per game for the Hawks this year and registered a 26.9% usage rate.

On top of that, the New York Knicks have been tough on shooting guards lately, giving up the fourth-fewest points per game to the position over the final 30 regular-season games.

I think it all adds up to McCollum regressing back to a more customary scoring output on Monday.

NBA Player Prop Bet: Cam Johnson 2+ Made Threes (-166)

Timberwolves at Nuggets, 10:40 p.m. ET

2+ Made Threes 2+ Made Threes Cam Johnson -166 View more odds in Sportsbook

The -166 odds aren't ideal -- I get it. But I think there's some value here despite those odds.

In Game 1, Cameron Johnson hit exactly two three-pointers. Even more encouraging than those two made three-balls is that Johnson took seven three-point attempts and played 33 minutes.

Johnson shot a pristine 43.0% from deep this season, but his volume (4.7 3PA per night) was not that great, so him taking seven triples in Game 1 is a very positive sign.

Johnson also shot significantly better from three at home (46.5%) this season than he did on the road (38.6%).

We know Johnson plays with one of the game's all-time great passers, and the Nikola Jokic-to-Johnson connection was on full display on Saturday as Jokic assisted both of Johnson's made treys.

I like Johnson to sink at least two threes tonight, and I'm also intrigued by his +196 odds to hit three-plus trifectas.

NBA Player Prop Bets FAQ

What are NBA player prop bets?

NBA player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes for individual players during a game — independent of which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many points a star guard scores, whether a big man grabs 10 or more rebounds, or how many assists a point guard dishes out.

What types of NBA player props are available?

FanDuel offers an extensive menu of NBA props. The most common categories include:

Points — over/under on a player's scoring total

Rebounds — over/under on total boards (offensive + defensive)

Assists — over/under on dimes dished

Three-pointers made — over/under on made threes

Points + rebounds + assists (PRA) — combined stat total for those three stats

Double-double or triple-double — yes/no prop on achieving the milestone

How do NBA player prop odds work?

NBA props use the standard American (moneyline) odds format. A negative number indicates how much you must wager to profit $100, while a positive number shows the profit on a $100 bet.

-115 odds — bet $115 to win $100

+115 odds — bet $100 to win $115

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What is a points prop bet in the NBA?

A points prop is a bet on whether a specific player will score over or under a set total. For example, a line might read: LeBron James — Points — Over 24.5 (-110).

Key factors to research before betting points props include the player's recent scoring form, the opposing team's defensive rating and points allowed to their position, pace of play, and how many minutes the player is likely to play.

What is a PRA prop bet for NBA?

PRA stands for Points + Rebounds + Assists — a combined stat prop that totals all three categories into one number. For example, a Nikola Jokic PRA line might be set at 49.5.

PRA props are popular for versatile players because their contributions span multiple statistical categories. They're less volatile than single-stat props since a slow scoring night can be offset by a strong rebounding or passing game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.