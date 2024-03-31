Raptors vs. 76ers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for March 31

Raptors vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 31, 2024

Sunday, March 31, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: TSN and NBCS-PH

The Toronto Raptors (23-50) will look to halt a 12-game losing streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (39-35) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 31, 2024 as 11-point underdogs. The 76ers have lost three games in a row. The over/under is set at 217.5 in the matchup.

Raptors vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -11 -110 -110 217.5 -108 -112 -590 +440

Raptors vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: 76ers win (67.8%)

Raptors vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers have covered the spread in a game 40 times this season (40-34-0).

The Raptors have 32 wins against the spread in 73 games this season.

76ers games have gone over the total 37 times out of 73 chances this season.

Raptors games this year have hit the over on 36 of 73 set point totals (49.3%).

Philadelphia sports an identical winning percentage against the spread in home games (.541) as it does on the road.

The 76ers have exceeded the total less consistently at home, hitting the over in 18 of 37 home matchups (48.6%). In road games, they have hit the over in 19 of 37 games (51.4%).

Toronto's winning percentage against the spread at home is .351 (13-24-0). Away, it is .528 (19-17-0).

In 2023-24 a lower percentage of the Raptors' games have finished above the over/under at home (35.1%, 13 of 37) compared to away (63.9%, 23 of 36).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 25.6 points, 6.2 assists and 3.7 boards.

Tobias Harris averages 17.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists, shooting 48.6% from the floor and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 14.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Paul Reed is averaging 7.2 points, 5.9 boards and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1 block.

Buddy Hield's numbers on the season are 12 points, 3.2 boards and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 44.3% from the floor and 38.4% from downtown, with an average of 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Raptors Leaders

Per game, Gary Trent Jr. provides the Raptors 13.2 points, 2.6 boards and 1.6 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Kelly Olynyk averages 8.1 points, 5.1 boards and 4.4 assists. He is also draining 56.2% of his shots from the field.

Per game, RJ Barrett gets the Raptors 20.8 points, 6.2 boards and 4 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Bruce Brown's numbers on the season are 12.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3 assists per game. He is making 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 32.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 treys.

The Raptors are receiving 18.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Barrett.

