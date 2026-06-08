Ranking the Best World Cup Players of All Time

There is a lot more to ranking the best World Cup players than by the number of goals they've scored, although the goals certainly don't hurt. Brilliant moves on the pitch, combined with Gandhi-class leadership and consistency across multiple tournaments, is the recipe for a World Cup great. Here are 8 players whose World Cup impact stands tall above the rest:

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Who Are the Best World Cup Players Ever?

Player Country World Cups Titles Goals Assists Golden Ball/Boot Pelé Brazil 1958-1970 3 $12.00 10 Golden Ball 1970 Diego Maradona Argentina 1982-1994 1 $8.00 8 Golden Ball 1986 Lionel Messi Argentina 2006-2022 1 $13.00 9 Golden Ball 2014 & 2022 Zinedine Zidane France 1998-2006 1 $5.00 3 Golden Ball 2006 Ronaldo Brazil 1994-2006 2 $15.00 4 Golden Ball 1998, Golden Boot 2002 Miroslav Klose Germany 2002-2014 1 16 4 Golden Boot 2006 Garrincha Brazil 1958-1962 2 5 6 Golden Ball 1962 View Full Table ChevronDown

Pelé, Brazil

You knew Pelé would be on this list somewhere. Might as well start with him. The King tops most lists of World Cup greats, and we have him at #1 as well. He scored 12 goals for a scary Brazil squad across 14 matches as part of 4 World Cups. He also chipped in with 10 assists in those 14 matches, leading Brazil to 3 titles (1958, 1962, 1970). Selecao Brazil is the all-time leader in World Cup titles with 5, and they owe 60% of those to Pelé.

At 17, he became the youngest player to ever score a World Cup goal, beating Wales 1-0 in the quarter-finals on the back of that score. Pele was just getting warmed up. He then demoralized France in the semis with a hat-trick en route to a 5-2 victory. Brazil liked that 5-2 score so much they repeated it in the final against the host Sweden, with Pelé this time knocking in 2 goals.

In 1970, Pelé orchestrated the tournament's greatest side, scoring 4 goals and assisting on 6 others. Beyond the stat sheet, his flair, vision, and athleticism revolutionized attacking play all around the world. Pele was the Elvis of soccer. He remains the only man to win 3 World Cups and epitomizes an entire generation of soccer.

Diego Maradona, Argentina

Diego Maradona's 1986 campaign is considered by most to be the greatest individual performance in World Cup history. D10S scored 5 goals and delivered 5 assists that tournament, including the infamous Hand of God and the still-talked-about Goal of the Century against England. He added 2 assists in the final versus West Germany.

Maradona dragged Argentina to the title almost single-handedly, showcasing both dribbling and passing the likes of which you only see once in a generation, if that. In 1990, he again captained Argentina to the final, contributing decisive assists despite an ankle injury. His ability to dominate matches from midfield and set up his teammates makes Maradona a fixture in any all-time World Cup list.

Lionel Messi, Argentina

Lionel Messi finally fulfilled his World Cup destiny in 2022, the last box to check in an illustrious career. Across 5 World Cup tournaments, he has 13 goals and 9 assists. In 2014 in Brazil, he scored 4 group-stage goals and carried Argentina to the final, earning the Golden Ball.

At the previous World Cup in 2022, Messi tallied 7 goals and 3 assists, including 2 goals in the final in a winning effort against France to secure Argentina's 3rd-ever title. Messi's mastery lies in his ability to dictate tempo and deliver in clutch moments. With the monkey off his back of never winning a World Cup, he cements his place among the World Cup's finest.

Zinedine Zidane, France

Zinedine Zidane defined France's golden era. He scored 2 headers in the 1998 final against Brazil, and that wasn't even the coolest thing Zidane used his head for. The French won 3-0 in front of their home fans in that final as Zidane controlled the midfield.

In 2006, he captained France to another final at age 34, scoring a Panenka penalty and dominating against Spain and Brazil. Though he was sent off in the final for headbutting Marco Materazzi, he still won the Golden Ball. That's swag right there. Zidane's ability to rise in the biggest games makes him one of the World Cup's greatest midfielders.

Ronaldo, Brazil

Ronaldo Nazario, the first Ronaldo, owns a World Cup legacy that spans 2 titles and 15 goals. He burst onto the scene in 1994 as a squad member, then dominated in 1998 before collapsing in the final. His redemption arc in 2002, with 8 goals including a brace in the final, epitomizes his resilience and greatness.

In 2006, Ronaldo became the tournament's all-time top scorer at the time. This record has since been broken. Ronaldo combined blistering speed with captivating finishing and was unstoppable with a full head of steam. His performances attracted both Golden Boot and Golden Ball attention.

Speaking of Ronaldo's all-time goals scored record that was set in 2006 and subsequently broken, here are the top goal scorers in World Cup history:

All-Time Player Country Goals Matches Years 1st Miroslav Klose Germany 16 24 2002-2014 2nd Ronaldo Brazil 15 19 1994-2006 3rd Gerd Müller W Germany 14 13 1970-1974 T-4th Just Fontaine France 13 6 1958 T-4th Lionel Messi Argentina 13 26 2006-2022 T-6th Pelé Brazil 12 14 1958-1970 T-6th Kylian Mbappe France 12 14 2018-2022 View Full Table ChevronDown

Miroslav Klose, Germany

It was appropriate that we refreshed ourselves on the top goal scorers all-time at the World Cup because Miroslav Klose set that record back in 2014 in the infamous 7-1 blowout of Brazil in the semifinal on Brazil's home turf.

He scored 16 goals across 4 tournaments and also provided 4 assists. His aerial dominance and work ethic fit perfectly in Germany's structured system. Klose won the Golden Boot in 2006, helped Germany to a third-place finish in 2010, and finally lifted the trophy in 2014.

Garrincha, Brazil

Garrincha, nicknamed the Little Bird, carried Brazil to the 1962 title after Pelé's injury. He scored 4 goals, including braces in both the quarter-final and semi-final. He also dazzled with breathtaking dribbles from the right wing. His ability to beat defenders at will opened spaces for teammates and him a matchup nightmare.

Brazil never lost a match with both Garrincha and Pelé in the starting lineup. Despite personal struggles off the field, Garrincha's World Cup performances embody joyful soccer.

Kylian Mbappe, France

Kylian Mbappe represents the future of World Cup greatness. At 23 years old, he had already scored 12 goals and appeared in 2 finals. In 2018 in Russia, he scored 4, including 1 in the final against Croatia. This made Mbappe the first teenager to do so since Pelé.

In 2022 in Qatar, Mbappe scored 8 goals, including a hat-trick in the final against Argentina, albeit in a losing effort. Mbappe's speed and finishing ability make him a generational talent. Should he maintain his trajectory, he could challenge Klose's goal record during this summer's World Cup and become one of the tournament's all-time legends.

Who will lead the 2026 World Cup in goals? Here's the Golden Boot odds for 2026 as well as our Golden Boot picks and best bets.

Check out all of our 2026 World Cup content.

World Cup FAQ

When does the World Cup start?

The first match is June 11th. It pits Mexico versus South Africa at 3 p.m. ET.

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans' three group-stage matches are against Paraguay (June 12), Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 on FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by France at +580 and England at +600.

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