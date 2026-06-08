FIFA World Cup Betting Odds Guide

Odds are probability. They are the nucleus of sports betting. The whole system disintegrates without them. The World Cup turns casual observers into odds obsessives because every match, group, and trophy race carries a price. Seasoned bettors can translate these prices into probabilities automatically in their heads without thinking about it. Newbies might need a moment to remind themselves what (-150) means for a match favorite.

Whether you’re eyeing Spain’s tournament odds, scouting group winner lines, or trying to decipher that (+180 moneyline, understanding odds is the foundation on which everything else builds at the World Cup, and in sports betting in general. This guide breaks down how to read, interpret, and leverage the odds you'll see at FanDuel Sportsbook and out in public during World Cup season.

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup Odds Explained

The 3 Types of World Cup Odds You'll See

The World Cup is global, so you'll likely encounter all 3 of the main ways odds are expressed. These are American, decimal, and fractional formats. Each says the same thing differently, much like the imperial vs the metric system. Whichever one you grew up with and learned on will make sense, while the other is hard to gauge.

American Odds

American odds use plus and minus signs. A favorite shows a negative number, such as (–150). That tells you how much you must risk to win $100. A (–150) price means risk $150 to profit $100. Underdogs show as positive numbers. A (+220) price pays $220 in profit on a $100 wager. The sign alone tells you who the book favors.

Decimal Odds

Decimal odds, popular in Europe, show the total return of a winning wager, including the original stake. Odds of 2.50 mean your $100 bet returns $250 total, $150 of which is profit. Values above 2.00 represent underdogs, below 2.00 represent favorites. 2.00 is an even-money proposition in decimal odds.

Fractional Odds

Fractional odds are ratios like 5/1 or 7/2, which can be expressed with the forward slash for by saying "5 to 1." The numerator is the potential profit, and the denominator is the stake. Fractional odds are quite popular in the UK, as well as by media catering to a casual betting audience. Telling your grandpa the United States is 55 to 1 to win the 2026 World Cup will likely make sense to him. Saying the US can be bet at (+5500) will not register.

The Most Common World Cup Bet Types

The 3-way moneyline (aka the 1x2) is soccer’s default bet. You can pick either Team 1, X (the draw), or Team 2. Prices reflect regulation only, meaning results in extra time and penalty shootouts do not count. It is important for those unfamiliar with soccer to distinguish referee-added stoppage time at the end of the half from extra time (which is akin to overtime). Stoppage time is still a part of full-time (aka regulation) and is tacked on to the end of nearly every single half of World Cup soccer at the head ref's discretion.

In group stages and most knockout rounds, draws happen often. Because there are 3 outcomes in the 1x2, draws do not mean you get to take your money back like in a football or hockey game. In 1x2 markets at the World Cup, draws are often valued at plus money and can be great bets when favorites are overpriced.

In knockout games, you can always bet the classic 2-way moneyline for a team to advance to the next round. It removes the draw and includes extra time and penalties. Always double-check which market you are betting into if unfamiliar with soccer odds to avoid any nasty surprises when your bets are graded.

The Asian handicap is another popular bet that has no equivalent in the 4 major North American sports. Spreads like -1.25 or -1.75 make it very easy for a bettor to distribute their wager evenly among 2 different bets. Taking a -1.5 line in a baseball game means the favorite must win by two or your wager loses. The -1.25 line splits the bet and puts half on the -1 line and half on the -1.5. Likewise, a -1.75 Asian handicap puts half of the bet on the -1.5 line and half on the -2.

World Cup Group and Championship Futures Odds

Group markets have their own odds boards on FanDuel Sportsbook. Group winners might be listed at (–150), (+200), (+450), and (+1500). There are also markets simply for the team to advance to the knockout rounds, which is going to have much shorter lines. Movement of these lines can be hectic, especially leading up to and right after the draw. Don't be surprised to see a bet you've been mulling over for a week suddenly shift against you. The good news? It was a good bet. The bad news? You can no longer lock in at that price.

The king of the World Cup futures markets is the outright winner. Spain is the tournament favorite at (+450), which implies about an 18% chance to lift the cup. The championship equity decreased exponentially as you go down the board, with teams at the bottom, like Cape Verde or Uzbekistan, receiving virtually zero equity.

Who will lead the 2026 World Cup in goals? Here's the Golden Boot odds for 2026 as well as our Golden Boot picks and best bets.

Check out all of our 2026 World Cup content.

World Cup FAQ

When does the World Cup start?

The first match is June 11th. It pits Mexico versus South Africa at 3 p.m. ET.

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans' three group-stage matches are against Paraguay (June 12), Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 on FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by France at +580 and England at +600.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.