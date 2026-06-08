Most World Cup Appearances in History

Messi is the world’s most famous soccer player. He has dazzled fans all over the world, but he cherishes his 26 World Cup opportunities with Argentina more than anything else.

Before Messi’s era, Lothar Matthaus of Germany set the high bar with 25 World Cup appearances from 1980 to 2000. His countrymate, Miroslav Klose, came close to breaking his record but fell short with 24 World Cup matches played (but a record 16 World Cup goals scored).

Players with this kind of experience shape World Cup outcomes. Veteran presence can sway everything from goals to possession lines. Keep an eye on both the individual players and the teams who've been here before, they carry both the scars and the savvy of winning soccer.

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

Players With the Most World Cup Matches

Messi is the world’s most famous soccer player. He has dazzled fans all over the world, but he cherishes his 26 World Cup opportunities with Argentina more than anything else.

Before Messi’s era, Lothar Matthaus of Germany set the high bar with 25 World Cup appearances from 1980 to 2000. His countrymate, Miroslav Klose, came close to breaking his record but fell short with 24 World Cup matches played (but a record 16 World Cup goals scored).

Players with this kind of experience shape World Cup outcomes. Veteran presence can sway everything from goals to possession lines. Keep an eye on both the individual players and the teams who've been here before, they carry both the scars and the savvy of winning soccer.

Team Player Matches World Cups Argentina Lionel Messi 26 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 Germany Lothar Matthaus 25 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998 Germany Miroslav Klose 24 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014 Italy Paolo Maldini 23 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002 Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo 22 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 Argentina Diego Maradona 21 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994 W Germany Uwe Seeler 21 1958, 1962, 1966, 1970 View Full Table ChevronDown

You may have noticed Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are each about to play in their 6th World Cup tournament in 2026. This is truly unprecedented territory. Ronaldo has scored at least 1 goal in each of the 5 World Cups he's played in, the only player to ever score in more than 4 such tournaments.

Other Notable World Cup Regulars

Italy’s Paolo Maldini played 23 matches across 4 tournaments (1990‑2002). He never won the World Cup, but his calm defending kept Italy near the top. Now look at them. Italy can't even qualify for the tournament. Maldini proved that defenders can rack up appearances like strikers.

Uwe Seeler, another of the many German legends on this list, logged 21 matches from 1958 to 1970. The prolific forward and captain scored 9 goals.

Diego Maradona, Cafu, and Philipp Lahm are also in the 20‑plus World Cup matches club. Maradona played 21 matches from 1982 to 1994 and led Argentina to the 1986 title. Brazil's Cafu (20 matches) remains the only player to appear in 3 straight World Cup finals. Lahm captained Germany to the 2014 crown and embodied tactical genius.

Multiple‑time participants give teams steady heads and mentors for younger players, but age and fatigue take their toll. Balancing veterans with youth is crucial. For bettors, squads that blend seasoned leaders with rising stars often provide value and avoid those dreaded early, unexplainable exits from the group stage.

Teams With the Most World Cup Appearances

On the national side, Brazil stands alone as the only country to qualify for every World Cup, beginning with the first in 1930 in Uruguay. They are set for appearance 23 in North America this summer. Germany and Italy have each qualified 18 times – Germany in every tournament since 1954 and Italy in nearly all of them prior to the last 2.

Team Matches At 2026? Championships (or best finish) Brazil 22 Yes 5 Titles Germany 20 Yes 4 Titles Argentina 18 Yes 3 Titles Italy 18 No 4 Titles Mexico 17 Yes Quarterfinals twice Spain 16 Yes 1 Title England 16 Yes 1 Title View Full Table ChevronDown

Showing up doesn’t guarantee trophies, but regular appearances build national interest in the sport and provide extra opportunities for greatness. Brazil’s 5 titles from their many tournaments show sustained excellence across nearly a century of international soccer. They are in a category of one.

Germany and Italy have 4 titles each, but no one in Italy is proud of their soccer team at the moment.

Nations with lots of appearances but few trophies often run into structural barriers. Mexico tangles with South American powers in qualifiers and tough draws in finals. The US sees all of its best athletes gravitate toward the NFL or NBA.

From a betting angle, high-appearance players impact more than goal-scoring props. Their presence shifts futures prices and live odds. Experienced leaders stabilize performance and keep their teams level, a trait that will be increasingly important in this longer format in 2026. Bettors need to adjust accordingly.

By looking at which players and nations stick around longest at the World Cup, you get insights into consistency and what it takes to maintain elite levels.

Who will lead the 2026 World Cup in goals? Here's the Golden Boot odds for 2026 as well as our Golden Boot picks and best bets.

Check out all of our 2026 World Cup content.

World Cup FAQ

When does the World Cup start?

The first match is June 11th. It pits Mexico versus South Africa at 3 p.m. ET.

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans' three group-stage matches are against Paraguay (June 12), Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 on FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by France at +580 and England at +600.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? Bet $5 and get $50 for 7 days. Get $350 in Bonus Bets guaranteed when you bet $5 every day for 7 days. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which soccer bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's soccer odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.