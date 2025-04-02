FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Rangers vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Rangers vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2

The Wednesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Rangers and the Minnesota Wild.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Rangers vs Wild Game Info

  • New York Rangers (35-32-7) vs. Minnesota Wild (41-28-6)
  • Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
  • Coverage: TNT

Rangers vs Wild Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Rangers (-156)Wild (+130)5.5Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (52.5%)

Rangers vs Wild Puck Line

  • The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Rangers are +158 to cover the spread, with the Wild being -196.

Rangers vs Wild Over/Under

  • Rangers versus Wild, on April 2, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Rangers vs Wild Moneyline

  • Minnesota is a +130 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -156 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup