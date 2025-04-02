NHL
Rangers vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2
The Wednesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Rangers and the Minnesota Wild.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Rangers vs Wild Game Info
- New York Rangers (35-32-7) vs. Minnesota Wild (41-28-6)
- Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: TNT
Rangers vs Wild Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Rangers (-156)
|Wild (+130)
|5.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Wild Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (52.5%)
Rangers vs Wild Puck Line
- The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Rangers are +158 to cover the spread, with the Wild being -196.
Rangers vs Wild Over/Under
- Rangers versus Wild, on April 2, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being +100 and the under -122.
Rangers vs Wild Moneyline
- Minnesota is a +130 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -156 favorite at home.