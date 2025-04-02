Rangers vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2

The Wednesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Rangers and the Minnesota Wild.

Rangers vs Wild Game Info

New York Rangers (35-32-7) vs. Minnesota Wild (41-28-6)

Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: TNT

Rangers vs Wild Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-156) Wild (+130) 5.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Wild Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (52.5%)

Rangers vs Wild Puck Line

The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Rangers are +158 to cover the spread, with the Wild being -196.

Rangers vs Wild Over/Under

Rangers versus Wild, on April 2, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Rangers vs Wild Moneyline

Minnesota is a +130 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -156 favorite at home.

