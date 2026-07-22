Rangers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 22

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Chicago White Sox.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs White Sox Game Info

Texas Rangers (51-50) vs. Chicago White Sox (53-47)

Date: Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Wednesday, July 22, 2026 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and CHSN

Rangers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-110) | CHW: (-106)

TEX: (-110) | CHW: (-106) Spread: TEX: +1.5 (-184) | CHW: -1.5 (+152)

TEX: +1.5 (-184) | CHW: -1.5 (+152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Rangers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Alexander (Rangers) - 1-1, 2.79 ERA vs Anthony Kay (White Sox) - 6-4, 4.34 ERA

The probable pitchers are Tyler Alexander (1-1) for the Rangers and Anthony Kay (6-4) for the White Sox. Alexander and his team have covered in each of his three starts with a spread this season. This will be Alexander's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The White Sox are 12-5-0 ATS in Kay's 17 starts with a set spread. The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog in 15 of Kay's starts this season, and they went 9-6 in those games.

Rangers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (56.8%)

Rangers vs White Sox Moneyline

Texas is a -110 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -106 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rangers. The White Sox are +152 to cover, while the Rangers are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Rangers-White Sox on July 22, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Rangers have been chosen as favorites in 49 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (51%) in those games.

Texas has a record of 25-24 when favored by -110 or more this year.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over in 53 of their 100 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 100 games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 47-53-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have put together a 37-39 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 48.7% of those games).

Chicago has a 35-39 record (winning 47.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

The White Sox have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 54 times this season for a 54-42-1 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have gone 56-41-0 against the spread this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung leads Texas in OBP (.361), slugging percentage (.441) and total hits (104) this season. He has a .294 batting average.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 12th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 63rd in slugging.

Jung has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a walk and an RBI.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .268 with 22 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 32 walks. He's slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 52nd, his on-base percentage 69th, and his slugging percentage 66th.

Jake Burger has 86 hits this season and has a slash line of .239/.299/.422.

Burger takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with a double, a home run and three RBIs.

Ezequiel Duran is batting .268 with a .323 OBP and 51 RBI for Texas this season.

Duran enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .222 with three doubles, two walks and an RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has 90 hits, a team-high for the White Sox. He's batting .247 and slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .353.

Including all qualifying players, he is 89th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 43rd and he is 26th in slugging.

Sam Antonacci's .375 OBP leads his team. He has a batting average of .282 while slugging .414.

He is currently 29th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Colson Montgomery has 17 doubles, 24 home runs and 33 walks while batting .222.

Munetaka Murakami has seven doubles, 20 home runs and 52 walks while hitting .233.

Rangers vs White Sox Head to Head

7/21/2026: 10-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/20/2026: 10-3 CHW (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

10-3 CHW (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/15/2025: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/14/2025: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

5-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 6/13/2025: 3-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/25/2025: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/24/2025: 10-5 CHW (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

10-5 CHW (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/23/2025: 4-1 CHW (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

4-1 CHW (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 8/29/2024: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 8/28/2024: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!