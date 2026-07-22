Blue Jays vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 22

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game.

Blue Jays vs Rays Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (46-55) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (58-42)

Date: Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Wednesday, July 22, 2026 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and Rays.TV

Blue Jays vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-112) | TB: (-104)

TOR: (-112) | TB: (-104) Spread: TOR: +1.5 (-192) | TB: -1.5 (+158)

TOR: +1.5 (-192) | TB: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Blue Jays vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Braydon Fisher (Blue Jays) - 3-3, 3.65 ERA vs Griffin Jax (Rays) - 5-7, 4.08 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the ball to Braydon Fisher (3-3, 3.65 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rays will turn to Griffin Jax (5-7, 4.08 ERA). Fisher's team is 5-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Fisher and his team have won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Rays have gone 8-7-0 against the spread when Jax starts. The Rays have a 2-3 record in Jax's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Blue Jays vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (59.7%)

Blue Jays vs Rays Moneyline

Toronto is a -112 favorite on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -104 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Rays Spread

The Rays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Blue Jays. The Rays are +158 to cover, while the Blue Jays are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Blue Jays-Rays on July 22, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Rays Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have won in 30, or 53.6%, of the 56 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Toronto has come away with a win 29 times in 53 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over in 54 of their 100 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays are 46-54-0 against the spread in their 100 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays have been the moneyline underdog 34 total times this season. They've gone 16-18 in those games.

Tampa Bay has a 15-15 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Rays have combined with opponents to go over the total 47 times this season for a 47-49-2 record against the over/under.

The Rays have a 58-40-0 record against the spread this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Ernie Clement leads Toronto with a slugging percentage of .430, fueled by 32 extra-base hits. He has a .300 batting average and an on-base percentage of .324.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks ninth in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage, and 72nd in slugging.

Clement has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with a walk.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 91 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .339. He's batting .256 and slugging .349.

He ranks 76th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 134th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Kazuma Okamoto leads Toronto in total hits (81) this season, and 34 of those have gone for extra bases.

Daulton Varsho has been key for Toronto with 71 hits, an OBP of .304 plus a slugging percentage of .380.

Varsho has safely hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a double and an RBI.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has racked up 109 hits, a team-high for the Rays. He's batting .288 and slugging .559 with an on-base percentage of .380.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 19th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Caminero hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .378 with four doubles, three home runs, eight walks and six RBIs.

Yandy Diaz leads his team with a .388 on-base percentage, and has a club-high .476 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .312.

He is currently fourth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Jonathan Aranda is batting .289 with 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 53 walks.

Chandler Simpson is hitting .289 with 10 doubles, six triples and 19 walks.

Blue Jays vs Rays Head to Head

7/21/2026: 12-2 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

12-2 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/20/2026: 7-1 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-1 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/13/2026: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/12/2026: 7-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/11/2026: 8-5 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-5 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/6/2026: 3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/5/2026: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/4/2026: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/28/2025: 13-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

13-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/27/2025: 5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

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