Braves vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 22

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Atlanta Braves facing the San Diego Padres.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Padres Game Info

Atlanta Braves (58-42) vs. San Diego Padres (50-51)

Date: Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Wednesday, July 22, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and Padres.TV

Braves vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-118) | SD: (+100)

ATL: (-118) | SD: (+100) Spread: ATL: +1.5 (-200) | SD: -1.5 (+164)

ATL: +1.5 (-200) | SD: -1.5 (+164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Braves vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez (Braves) - 6-6, 3.54 ERA vs Michael King (Padres) - 6-7, 3.34 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Martin Perez (6-6, 3.54 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Padres will turn to Michael King (6-7, 3.34 ERA). Pérez's team is 7-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Perez starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-4. The Padres have gone 7-13-0 ATS in King's 20 starts that had a set spread. The Padres have a 3-4 record in King's seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Braves vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (65.7%)

Braves vs Padres Moneyline

The Braves vs Padres moneyline has Atlanta as a -118 favorite, while San Diego is a +100 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Padres Spread

The Padres are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Braves. The Padres are +164 to cover, while the Braves are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Braves vs Padres Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Braves-Padres on July 22, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Padres Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with 45 wins in the 72 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Atlanta has won 39 of 62 games when listed as at least -118 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 46 of 97 chances this season.

In 97 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 52-45-0 against the spread.

The Padres have won 46.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (26-30).

San Diego has a 20-27 record (winning 42.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +100 or longer.

The Padres have had an over/under set by bookmakers 101 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 45 of those games (45-55-1).

The Padres have a 55-46-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.5% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 104 hits, batting .267 this season with 51 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .342 and a slugging percentage of .531.

He ranks 54th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Ozzie Albies has 21 doubles, 15 home runs and 29 walks. He's batting .262 and slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .313.

He is 60th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging in the major leagues.

Michael Harris II has an OPS of .835, fueled by an OBP of .330 and a team-best slugging percentage of .506 this season.

Harris has logged a hit or more in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs.

Mauricio Dubon is batting .260 with a .314 OBP and 53 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has a team-high OBP (.349) and slugging percentage (.403). He's batting .286.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage.

Manny Machado has racked up 73 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .204 while slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .294.

His batting average is 144th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 134th, and he is 66th in slugging.

Jackson Merrill is hitting .222 with 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks.

Xander Bogaerts is hitting .220 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 43 walks.

Braves vs Padres Head to Head

7/21/2026: 8-3 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-3 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/20/2026: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/24/2026: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

5-2 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 6/23/2026: 7-6 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-6 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/22/2026: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 5/25/2025: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-3 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/24/2025: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/23/2025: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-1 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 3/30/2025: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 3/29/2025: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

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