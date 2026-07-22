Braves vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 22
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
MLB action on Wednesday includes the Atlanta Braves facing the San Diego Padres.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Braves vs Padres Game Info
- Atlanta Braves (58-42) vs. San Diego Padres (50-51)
- Date: Wednesday, July 22, 2026
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia
- Coverage: BravesVsn and Padres.TV
Braves vs Padres Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: ATL: (-118) | SD: (+100)
- Spread: ATL: +1.5 (-200) | SD: -1.5 (+164)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)
Braves vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez (Braves) - 6-6, 3.54 ERA vs Michael King (Padres) - 6-7, 3.34 ERA
The Braves will give the nod to Martin Perez (6-6, 3.54 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Padres will turn to Michael King (6-7, 3.34 ERA). Pérez's team is 7-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Perez starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-4. The Padres have gone 7-13-0 ATS in King's 20 starts that had a set spread. The Padres have a 3-4 record in King's seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Braves vs Padres Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Braves win (65.7%)
Braves vs Padres Moneyline
- The Braves vs Padres moneyline has Atlanta as a -118 favorite, while San Diego is a +100 underdog on the road.
Braves vs Padres Spread
- The Padres are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Braves. The Padres are +164 to cover, while the Braves are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Braves vs Padres Over/Under
- An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Braves-Padres on July 22, with the over being -124 and the under +102.
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Braves vs Padres Betting Trends
- The Braves have come away with 45 wins in the 72 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This year Atlanta has won 39 of 62 games when listed as at least -118 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 46 of 97 chances this season.
- In 97 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 52-45-0 against the spread.
- The Padres have won 46.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (26-30).
- San Diego has a 20-27 record (winning 42.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +100 or longer.
- The Padres have had an over/under set by bookmakers 101 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 45 of those games (45-55-1).
- The Padres have a 55-46-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.5% of the time).
Braves Player Leaders
- Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 104 hits, batting .267 this season with 51 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .342 and a slugging percentage of .531.
- He ranks 54th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- Ozzie Albies has 21 doubles, 15 home runs and 29 walks. He's batting .262 and slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .313.
- He is 60th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging in the major leagues.
- Michael Harris II has an OPS of .835, fueled by an OBP of .330 and a team-best slugging percentage of .506 this season.
- Harris has logged a hit or more in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs.
- Mauricio Dubon is batting .260 with a .314 OBP and 53 RBI for Atlanta this season.
Padres Player Leaders
- Fernando Tatis Jr. has a team-high OBP (.349) and slugging percentage (.403). He's batting .286.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage.
- Manny Machado has racked up 73 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .204 while slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .294.
- His batting average is 144th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 134th, and he is 66th in slugging.
- Jackson Merrill is hitting .222 with 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks.
- Xander Bogaerts is hitting .220 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 43 walks.
Braves vs Padres Head to Head
- 7/21/2026: 8-3 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 7/20/2026: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 6/24/2026: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)
- 6/23/2026: 7-6 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 6/22/2026: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)
- 5/25/2025: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 5/24/2025: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 5/23/2025: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 3/30/2025: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 3/29/2025: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
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