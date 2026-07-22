Astros vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 22

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Wednesday includes the Houston Astros taking on the Miami Marlins.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Astros vs Marlins Game Info

Houston Astros (49-54) vs. Miami Marlins (52-50)

Date: Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Wednesday, July 22, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and Marlins.TV

Astros vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-122) | MIA: (+104)

HOU: (-122) | MIA: (+104) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+168) | MIA: +1.5 (-205)

HOU: -1.5 (+168) | MIA: +1.5 (-205) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Astros vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Peter Lambert (Astros) - 8-5, 3.03 ERA vs Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 10-5, 3.89 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Peter Lambert (8-5) to the mound, while Sandy Alcantara (10-5) will take the ball for the Marlins. When Lambert starts, his team is 10-6-0 against the spread this season. Lambert's team is 2-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Marlins have a 14-7-0 ATS record in Alcantara's 21 starts with a set spread. The Marlins are 6-4 in Alcantara's 10 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Astros vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (57.6%)

Astros vs Marlins Moneyline

The Astros vs Marlins moneyline has Houston as a -122 favorite, while Miami is a +104 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are at +1.5 on the runline against the Astros. The Marlins are -205 to cover the spread, and the Astros are +168.

Astros vs Marlins Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Astros-Marlins on July 22, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Astros have been victorious in 17, or 45.9%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Houston has come away with a win 12 times in 28 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Astros' games have gone over the total in 54 of their 103 opportunities.

The Astros have posted a record of 49-54-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins have a 20-34 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, Miami has a record of 14-25 (35.9%).

In the 101 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-47-2).

The Marlins have covered 52.5% of their games this season, going 53-48-0 ATS.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has 120 hits and an OBP of .432 to go with a slugging percentage of .649. All three of those stats rank first among Houston hitters this season. He has a .326 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he is second in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Alvarez hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .395 with four doubles, four home runs, seven walks and eight RBIs.

Isaac Paredes is hitting .260 with 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 39 walks, while slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .352.

His batting average ranks 61st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 47th, and his slugging percentage 74th.

Paredes heads into this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, five walks and six RBIs.

Christian Walker is batting .234 with a .454 slugging percentage and 58 RBI this year.

Jose Altuve is batting .232 with a .300 OBP and 29 RBI for Houston this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has racked up a slugging percentage of .501 and has 130 hits, both team-high marks for the Marlins. He's batting .332 and with an on-base percentage of .368.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks first in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Liam Hicks is batting .285 with nine doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .453 with an on-base percentage of .359.

He is currently 23rd in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Xavier Edwards has racked up an on-base percentage of .375, a team-high for the Marlins.

Javier Sanoja has 19 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .275.

Astros vs Marlins Head to Head

7/21/2026: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/20/2026: 8-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/6/2025: 6-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/5/2025: 7-3 HOU (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-3 HOU (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/4/2025: 8-2 HOU (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-2 HOU (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/11/2024: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 7/10/2024: 9-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

9-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 7/9/2024: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 8/16/2023: 12-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

12-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/15/2023: 6-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

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