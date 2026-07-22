Cubs vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 22

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the Chicago Cubs taking on the Detroit Tigers.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Cubs vs Tigers Game Info

Chicago Cubs (57-44) vs. Detroit Tigers (47-54)

Date: Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Wednesday, July 22, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: ESPN

Cubs vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-108) | DET: (-108)

CHC: (-108) | DET: (-108) Spread: CHC: +1.5 (-178) | DET: -1.5 (+146)

CHC: +1.5 (-178) | DET: -1.5 (+146) Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Cubs vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea (Cubs) - 7-6, 4.74 ERA vs Keider Montero (Tigers) - 6-5, 3.22 ERA

The Cubs will give the nod to Colin Rea (7-6, 4.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Keider Montero (6-5, 3.22 ERA). Rea and his team are 5-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. Rea's team has won 40% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-6). The Tigers have gone 10-5-0 against the spread when Montero starts. The Tigers are 2-5 in Montero's seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (60.5%)

Cubs vs Tigers Moneyline

Chicago is a -108 favorite on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -108 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Tigers Spread

Cubs vs Tigers Over/Under

The over/under for the Cubs versus Tigers game on July 22 has been set at 8, with -108 odds on the over and -112 odds on the under.

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Cubs vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 66 games this year and have walked away with the win 38 times (57.6%) in those games.

This year Chicago has won 39 of 68 games when listed as at least -108 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 53 of 97 chances this season.

The Cubs have posted a record of 44-53-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have won 41.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (18-25).

Detroit has an 18-25 record (winning 41.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer.

The Tigers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 99 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 42 of those games (42-56-1).

The Tigers have a 52-47-0 record against the spread this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 107 hits and an OBP of .384 to go with a slugging percentage of .521. All three of those stats are best among Chicago hitters this season. He has a .285 batting average, as well.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he is 23rd in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Nico Hoerner is hitting .247 with 23 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 36 walks, while slugging .340 with an on-base percentage of .314.

He ranks 89th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 138th in slugging in the majors.

Hoerner enters this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .478 with a triple and five RBIs.

Dansby Swanson has collected 71 base hits, an OBP of .296 and a slugging percentage of .414 this season.

Swanson has recorded a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, a triple and two walks.

Alex Bregman has 10 home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .241 this season.

Bregman enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has put up a .391 on-base percentage and a .425 slugging percentage, both team-best marks for the Tigers. He's batting .282.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 29th, his on-base percentage is seventh, and he is 80th in slugging.

McGonigle heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Dillon Dingler has racked up 93 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .271 while slugging .536 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 47th, his on-base percentage is 69th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Riley Greene is batting .285 with 20 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 53 walks.

Spencer Torkelson is hitting .205 with 18 doubles, 18 home runs and 42 walks.

Cubs vs Tigers Head to Head

7/21/2026: 11-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

11-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/20/2026: 8-6 DET (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-6 DET (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/8/2025: 4-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/7/2025: 6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/6/2025: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

3-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/22/2024: 10-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

10-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/21/2024: 8-2 DET (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-2 DET (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/20/2024: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/22/2023: 8-6 DET (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

8-6 DET (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/21/2023: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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