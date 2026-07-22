Guardians vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 22

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Cleveland Guardians will face the Minnesota Twins in MLB action on Wednesday.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Guardians vs Twins Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (54-48) vs. Minnesota Twins (49-53)

Date: Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Wednesday, July 22, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and Twins.TV

Guardians vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-122) | MIN: (+104)

CLE: (-122) | MIN: (+104) Spread: CLE: +1.5 (-220) | MIN: -1.5 (+180)

CLE: +1.5 (-220) | MIN: -1.5 (+180) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Guardians vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi (Guardians) - 4-6, 4.55 ERA vs Bailey Ober (Twins) - 7-3, 4.32 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Slade Cecconi (4-6) to the mound, while Bailey Ober (7-3) will take the ball for the Twins. Cecconi and his team have a record of 9-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Cecconi's team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-1. When Ober starts, the Twins are 9-5-0 against the spread. The Twins have been the moneyline underdog in 10 of Ober's starts this season, and they went 6-4 in those matchups.

Guardians vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (51.7%)

Guardians vs Twins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Twins-Guardians, Minnesota is the underdog at +104, and Cleveland is -122 playing at home.

Guardians vs Twins Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Guardians. The Twins are +180 to cover, while the Guardians are -220 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Guardians vs Twins Over/Under

The over/under for the Guardians versus Twins game on July 22 has been set at 8, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

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Guardians vs Twins Betting Trends

The Guardians have come away with 27 wins in the 51 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Cleveland has been victorious 19 times in 36 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Guardians have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 46 of 96 chances this season.

The Guardians are 48-48-0 against the spread in their 96 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins have won 28 of the 63 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (44.4%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, Minnesota has a record of 25-30 (45.5%).

The Twins have played in 100 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-40-2).

The Twins have covered 54% of their games this season, going 54-46-0 against the spread.

Guardians Player Leaders

Chase DeLauter leads Cleveland with 92 hits and an OBP of .353 this season. He has a .288 batting average and a slugging percentage of .458.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 52nd in slugging.

DeLauter hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .375 with three doubles, three home runs, four walks and nine RBIs.

Brayan Rocchio leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.406) thanks to 25 extra-base hits. He's batting .274 with an on-base percentage of .337.

He is 44th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging among qualified batters.

Rocchio has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a home run and three RBIs.

Steven Kwan has 75 hits this season and has a slash line of .239/.347/.299.

Travis Bazzana has been key for Cleveland with 65 hits, an OBP of .342 plus a slugging percentage of .420.

Bazzana takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with a triple, two home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 86 hits. He's batting .275 and slugging .572 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 42nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 77th and he is third in slugging.

Buxton hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.

Brooks Lee has 15 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 28 walks while batting .252. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 80th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Josh Bell has a .428 slugging percentage, which paces the Twins.

Kody Clemens is batting .241 with 18 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 22 walks.

Guardians vs Twins Head to Head

7/21/2026: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/20/2026: 13-4 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

13-4 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/9/2026: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/8/2026: 6-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/7/2026: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/10/2026: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/8/2026: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/21/2025: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-2 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/20/2025: 8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/20/2025: 6-0 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

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