Rangers vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 16

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Texas Rangers will face the Minnesota Twins in MLB action on Tuesday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Rangers vs Twins Game Info

Texas Rangers (35-37) vs. Minnesota Twins (34-40)

Date: Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Tuesday, June 16, 2026 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and Twins.TV

Rangers vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-134) | MIN: (+116)

TEX: (-134) | MIN: (+116) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+155) | MIN: +1.5 (-188)

TEX: -1.5 (+155) | MIN: +1.5 (-188) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Rangers vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker (Rangers) - 2-5, 3.56 ERA vs Zebby Matthews (Twins) - 2-4, 5.20 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Kumar Rocker (2-5) to the mound, while Zebby Matthews (2-4) will get the nod for the Twins. Rocker's team is 6-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Rocker's team is 2-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Twins are 2-4-0 ATS in Matthews' six starts that had a set spread. The Twins were the underdog on the moneyline for two Matthews starts this season -- they lost both.

Rangers vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (57%)

Rangers vs Twins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Twins-Rangers, Minnesota is the underdog at +116, and Texas is -134 playing at home.

Rangers vs Twins Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Twins. The Rangers are +155 to cover, and the Twins are -188.

Rangers vs Twins Over/Under

The over/under for the Rangers versus Twins game on June 16 has been set at 8.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Twins Betting Trends

The Rangers have been favorites in 35 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (51.4%) in those contests.

This season Texas has been victorious three times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over in 30 of their 71 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 71 games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 36-35-0 against the spread.

The Twins have won 20 of the 46 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (43.5%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Minnesota has a 13-12 record (winning 52% of its games).

In the 72 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Twins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-26-2).

The Twins have gone 39-33-0 against the spread this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung leads Texas in OBP (.361), slugging percentage (.457) and total hits (78) this season. He has a .302 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 47th in slugging.

Jake Burger is hitting .247 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .304.

He ranks 88th in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Burger enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .253 with a .401 slugging percentage and 25 RBI this year.

Joc Pederson has been key for Texas with 44 hits, an OBP of .352 plus a slugging percentage of .458.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has 70 hits with a .606 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Twins. He's batting .276 and with an on-base percentage of .335.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 41st in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 78th and he is third in slugging.

Buxton heads into this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .474 with three doubles, three home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Brooks Lee is hitting .236 with nine doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .412 with an on-base percentage of .294.

He is 109th in batting average, 131st in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Josh Bell has 13 doubles, eight home runs and 18 walks while batting .236.

Kody Clemens is batting .246 with 14 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 15 walks.

Rangers vs Twins Head to Head

6/15/2026: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-2 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/25/2025: 4-0 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-0 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/24/2025: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

4-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/23/2025: 4-1 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/12/2025: 16-3 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

16-3 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/11/2025: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/10/2025: 16-4 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

16-4 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/18/2024: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-5 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/17/2024: 5-2 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-2 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/16/2024: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

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