Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 16

Will Kyle Schwarber or Bryce Harper hit a home run on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 16, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +225 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 69 games (has homered in 30.4% of games)

+225 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 69 games (has homered in 30.4% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 71 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 71 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Gabriel Rincones Jr. (Phillies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Esteury Ruiz (Marlins): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Leo Jimenez (Marlins): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 25 games Justin Crawford (Phillies): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 65 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 65 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+1260 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 73 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

Kansas City Royals at Washington Nationals

Salvador Pérez (Royals): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 67 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 67 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 71 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 71 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Curtis Mead (Nationals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 57 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 57 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Dylan Crews (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Lane Thomas (Royals): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Starling Marte (Royals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Isaac Collins (Royals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+1260 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Tyler Tolbert (Royals): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+1260 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Drew Millas (Nationals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 62 games

Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees

Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 67 games (has homered in 25.4% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 67 games (has homered in 25.4% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Spencer Jones (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games) Braden Montgomery (White Sox): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 45 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 45 games (has homered in 20% of games) Jacob Gonzalez (White Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Tristan Peters (White Sox): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Drew Romo (White Sox): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) J.C. Escarra (Yankees): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

+880 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 25 games Jose Caballero (Yankees): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 73 games (has homered in 28.8% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 73 games (has homered in 28.8% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 73 games (has homered in 23.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 73 games (has homered in 23.3% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 67 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 67 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 71 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 71 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 49 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 49 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 69 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 69 games (has homered in 7.2% of games) Brice Matthews (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 66 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 66 games (has homered in 3% of games) James Outman (Tigers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Hao-Yu Lee (Tigers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Christian Vázquez (Astros): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs

Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 67 games (has homered in 25.4% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 67 games (has homered in 25.4% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 73 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 73 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 69 games (has homered in 23.2% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 69 games (has homered in 23.2% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 66 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 66 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Moises Ballesteros (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Cole Carrigg (Rockies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games) Troy Johnston (Rockies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 68 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 68 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds

Juan Soto (Mets): +210 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 55 games (has homered in 25.5% of games)

+210 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 55 games (has homered in 25.5% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) MJ Melendez (Mets): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Jared Young (Mets): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Sal Stewart (Reds): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 71 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 71 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 68 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 68 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Marcus Semien (Mets): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 72 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 72 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 67 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 67 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) A.J. Ewing (Mets): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Edwin Arroyo (Reds): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+610 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Blake Dunn (Reds): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at Milwaukee Brewers

Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 35 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 35 games (has homered in 20% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) David Fry (Guardians): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 62 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 62 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 60 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 60 games (has homered in 21.7% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games) Stuart Fairchild (Guardians): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+790 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 69 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 69 games (has homered in 7.2% of games) Austin Hedges (Guardians): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3% of games) David Hamilton (Brewers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Athletics

Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +225 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 71 games (has homered in 22.5% of games)

+225 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 71 games (has homered in 22.5% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +245 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 65 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+245 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 65 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 67 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 67 games (has homered in 20.9% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Pirates): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 11% of games) Carlos Cortes (Athletics): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 67 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 67 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Tyler Callihan (Pirates): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Endy Rodriguez (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Henry Bolte (Athletics): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Jared Triolo (Pirates): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 37 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 37 games Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 65 games (has homered in 4.6% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 65 games (has homered in 4.6% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Jake Mangum (Pirates): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 48 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)

San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson (Braves): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 71 games (has homered in 26.8% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 71 games (has homered in 26.8% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 48 games (has homered in 27.1% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 48 games (has homered in 27.1% of games) Rafael Devers (Giants): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 72 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 72 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 67 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 67 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 64 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 64 games (has homered in 20.3% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 70 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 70 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 71 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 71 games (has homered in 7% of games) Dominic Smith (Braves): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 65 games (has homered in 4.6% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 65 games (has homered in 4.6% of games) Daniel Susac (Giants): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games

+880 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 27 games Drew Gilbert (Giants): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+1260 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Luis Arraez (Giants): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 69 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +235 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+235 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Pete Alonso (Orioles): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 73 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 73 games (has homered in 21.9% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 73 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 73 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 64 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 64 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 72 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 72 games (has homered in 18.1% of games) Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 51 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 51 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 55 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 55 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Colt Emerson (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 23 games (has homered in 26.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 23 games (has homered in 26.1% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Leody Taveras (Orioles): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 59 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 59 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Blaze Alexander (Orioles): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

Minnesota Twins at Texas Rangers

Byron Buxton (Twins): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 62 games (has homered in 33.9% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 62 games (has homered in 33.9% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 70 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 70 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Tristan Gray (Twins): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Victor Caratini (Twins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 68 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 68 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 39 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 39 games Cody Freeman (Rangers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 68 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Dodgers

Junior Caminero (Rays): +245 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 69 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)

+245 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 69 games (has homered in 20.3% of games) Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 66 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 66 games (has homered in 20% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 66 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 66 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 72 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 72 games (has homered in 18.1% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 68 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 68 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Ryan Ward (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Ryan Vilade (Rays): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games) Austin Slater (Rays): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+880 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Taylor Walls (Rays): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 49 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 49 games Ben Williamson (Rays): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 50 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+1260 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 50 games (has homered in 2% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +2500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 64 games

Los Angeles Angels at Arizona Diamondbacks

Zach Neto (Angels): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 69 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 69 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Oswald Peraza (Angels): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Denzer Guzman (Angels): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+790 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Jordan Lawlar (Diamondbacks): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Wade Meckler (Angels): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Gino Groover (Diamondbacks): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 69 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 69 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Tommy Troy (Diamondbacks): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals