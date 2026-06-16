Astros vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 16

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the Houston Astros taking on the Detroit Tigers.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Astros vs Tigers Game Info

Houston Astros (33-41) vs. Detroit Tigers (30-42)

Date: Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Tuesday, June 16, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: TBS, SCHN, and DSN

Astros vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-148) | DET: (+126)

HOU: (-148) | DET: (+126) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+155) | DET: +1.5 (-188)

HOU: -1.5 (+155) | DET: +1.5 (-188) Total: 8 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Astros vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 1-0, 0.84 ERA vs Framber Valdez (Tigers) - 3-5, 4.40 ERA

The Astros will give the nod to Hunter Brown (1-0, 0.84 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Framber Valdez (3-5, 4.40 ERA). Brown has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Brown's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Tigers have gone 6-7-0 against the spread when Valdez starts. The Tigers are 4-2 in Valdez's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Astros vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (50.2%)

Astros vs Tigers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-Astros, Detroit is the underdog at +126, and Houston is -148 playing at home.

Astros vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are +1.5 on the spread (-188 to cover), and Houston is +155 to cover the runline.

Astros vs Tigers Over/Under

The over/under for the Astros versus Tigers contest on June 16 has been set at 8, with +102 odds on the over and -124 odds on the under.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Astros have been chosen as favorites in 22 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (36.4%) in those games.

This season Houston has come away with a win three times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Astros' games have gone over the total in 40 of their 74 opportunities.

The Astros are 33-41-0 against the spread in their 74 games that had a posted line this season.

The Tigers have gone 13-19 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40.6% of those games).

Detroit is 1-2 (winning just 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer.

The Tigers have played in 70 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-37-1).

The Tigers have covered 50% of their games this season, going 35-35-0 ATS.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.434), slugging percentage (.653) and total hits (87) this season. He has a .328 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is first in slugging.

Alvarez has recorded at least one hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .405 with a double, three home runs, five walks and 10 RBIs.

Christian Walker is batting .245 with 13 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 24 walks, while slugging .496 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 95th, his on-base percentage 109th, and his slugging percentage 26th.

Isaac Paredes has collected 55 base hits, an OBP of .341 and a slugging percentage of .409 this season.

Jose Altuve has seven home runs, 16 RBI and a batting average of .238 this season.

Altuve heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has racked up a team-best .390 on-base percentage. He's batting .282 and slugging .421.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 11th and he is 77th in slugging.

Dillon Dingler's 62 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .258 while slugging .533 with an on-base percentage of .335.

He is currently 68th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Riley Greene has a team-best .450 slugging percentage.

Gleyber Torres is hitting .280 with six doubles, four home runs and 29 walks.

Astros vs Tigers Head to Head

6/15/2026: 9-3 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-3 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/20/2025: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-2 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/19/2025: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/18/2025: 10-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

10-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/30/2025: 7-4 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-4 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/29/2025: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/28/2025: 8-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 10/2/2024: 5-2 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-2 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 10/1/2024: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/16/2024: 4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

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