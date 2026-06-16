Cardinals vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 16

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Tuesday includes the St. Louis Cardinals taking on the San Diego Padres.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs Padres Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (39-31) vs. San Diego Padres (37-34)

Date: Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Tuesday, June 16, 2026 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and Padres.TV

Cardinals vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-116) | SD: (-102)

STL: (-116) | SD: (-102) Spread: STL: +1.5 (-196) | SD: -1.5 (+162)

STL: +1.5 (-196) | SD: -1.5 (+162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+104) | Under: (-128)

Cardinals vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 7-4, 3.88 ERA vs Michael King (Padres) - 4-5, 3.46 ERA

The probable pitchers are Andre Pallante (7-4) for the Cardinals and Michael King (4-5) for the Padres. Pallante and his team have a record of 9-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Pallante's team has been victorious in 25% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-3. The Padres are 4-10-0 against the spread when King starts. The Padres have a 3-1 record in King's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cardinals vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (57.1%)

Cardinals vs Padres Moneyline

The Cardinals vs Padres moneyline has St. Louis as a -116 favorite, while San Diego is a -102 underdog on the road.

Cardinals vs Padres Spread

The Padres are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cardinals. The Padres are +162 to cover, while the Cardinals are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cardinals vs Padres Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Cardinals-Padres contest on June 16, with the over available at +104 and the under at -128.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Padres Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been chosen as favorites in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (68.8%) in those games.

This season St. Louis has been victorious eight times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cardinals have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 30 of 69 chances this season.

The Cardinals have posted a record of 43-26-0 against the spread this season.

The Padres have won 17 of the 35 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (48.6%).

San Diego is 15-18 (winning 45.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Padres have played in 71 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-39-1).

The Padres have gone 38-33-0 against the spread this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has 81 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .553, both of which are best among St. Louis hitters this season. He has a .297 batting average and an on-base percentage of .350.

Among all qualifying batters, he is 13th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 11th in slugging.

Alec Burleson has 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 26 walks. He's batting .287 and slugging .496 with an on-base percentage of .351.

He is 22nd in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Burleson heads into this game looking to extend his 15-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .286 with three doubles, six home runs, four walks and 10 RBIs.

Ivan Herrera leads St. Louis with an OBP of .396 this season while batting .264 with 42 walks and 47 runs scored.

JJ Wetherholt is batting .251 with a .355 OBP and 31 RBI for St. Louis this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has put up a .345 on-base percentage and a .346 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Padres. He's batting .279.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 36th, his on-base percentage is 61st, and he is 133rd in slugging.

Gavin Sheets paces his team with 47 hits. He has a batting average of .228 while slugging .451 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 123rd in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.

Manny Machado is batting .177 with 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 28 walks.

Xander Bogaerts has four doubles, eight home runs and 26 walks while batting .226.

Cardinals vs Padres Head to Head

6/15/2026: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/10/2026: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/9/2026: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/8/2026: 6-0 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-0 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/7/2026: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/3/2025: 7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/2/2025: 8-5 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-5 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/1/2025: 4-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

4-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 7/27/2025: 9-2 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-2 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/26/2025: 3-1 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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