Cubs vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 16

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Chicago Cubs facing the Colorado Rockies.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Cubs vs Rockies Game Info

Chicago Cubs (38-35) vs. Colorado Rockies (27-46)

Date: Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Tuesday, June 16, 2026 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and Rockies.TV

Cubs vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-190) | COL: (+160)

CHC: (-190) | COL: (+160) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+108) | COL: +1.5 (-130)

CHC: -1.5 (+108) | COL: +1.5 (-130) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cubs vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera (Cubs) - 4-3, 4.86 ERA vs Ryan Feltner (Rockies) - 2-2, 5.20 ERA

The Cubs will call on Edward Cabrera (4-3) versus the Rockies and Ryan Feltner (2-2). Cabrera and his team have a record of 6-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Cabrera's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-3). When Feltner starts, the Rockies are 3-5-0 against the spread. The Rockies are 3-5 in Feltner's eight starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (70.7%)

Cubs vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is the underdog, +160 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -190 favorite at home.

Cubs vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the spread (-130 to cover), and Chicago is +108 to cover the runline.

Cubs vs Rockies Over/Under

Cubs versus Rockies on June 16 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 48 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (54.2%) in those games.

This season Chicago has come away with a win five times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -190 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 36 of 71 chances this season.

In 71 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 27-44-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have won 38% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (27-44).

Colorado is 10-19 (winning only 34.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +160 or longer.

In the 72 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-37-2).

The Rockies have put together a 37-35-0 record against the spread this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 76 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .493, both of which lead Chicago hitters this season. He has a .277 batting average and an on-base percentage of .351.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 39th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.

Crow-Armstrong hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .452 with four doubles, two triples, four home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Nico Hoerner is batting .237 with 15 doubles, four home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .332 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Among all qualified batters, he is 108th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 137th in slugging percentage.

Michael Busch leads Chicago with an OBP of .381 this season while batting .251 with 49 walks and 31 runs scored.

Ian Happ has been key for Chicago with 57 hits, an OBP of .331 plus a slugging percentage of .469.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield is batting .275 with 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .356.

He is 45th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Hunter Goodman leads his team with 65 hits. He has a batting average of .255 while slugging .537 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

Troy Johnston has a team-high OBP (.375) and slugging percentage (.446).

Willi Castro is batting .282 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 22 walks.

Cubs vs Rockies Head to Head

6/15/2026: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 6/11/2026: 9-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/10/2026: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/9/2026: 7-3 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-3 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/31/2025: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

6-5 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/30/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/29/2025: 11-7 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

11-7 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 5/28/2025: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)

2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290) 5/27/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265) 5/26/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)

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