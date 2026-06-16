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MLB

Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 16

Will Logan Gilbert strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Adrian Houser surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 16, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies

  • Jesús Luzardo (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
  • Tyler Phillips (Marlins): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 2.2 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

Kansas City Royals at Washington Nationals

  • Michael Wacha (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +132, Under -162) | 2026 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
  • Foster Griffin (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +130) | 2026 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees

  • Gerrit Cole (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +108) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
  • Davis Martin (White Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -124) | 2026 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros

  • Framber Valdez (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +104) | 2026 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs

  • Edward Cabrera (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -105, Under -115) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
  • Ryan Feltner (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +114) | 2026 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds

  • Brady Singer (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -134) | 2026 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at Milwaukee Brewers

  • Robert Gasser (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
  • Slade Cecconi (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -134) | 2026 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at Athletics

  • Jack Perkins (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -110) | 2026 Stats: 2.3 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances
  • Mitch Keller (Pirates): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves

  • Adrian Houser (Giants): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -105, Under -115) | 2026 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners

  • Logan Gilbert (Mariners): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +104) | 2026 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
  • Brandon Young (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Minnesota Twins at Texas Rangers

  • Kumar Rocker (Rangers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Drew Rasmussen (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -134) | 2026 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
  • Justin Wrobleski (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +132, Under -162) | 2026 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at Arizona Diamondbacks

  • Reid Detmers (Angels): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -150) | 2026 Stats: 6.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals

  • Andre Pallante (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +104) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
  • Michael King (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

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