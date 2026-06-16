Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 16

Will Logan Gilbert strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Adrian Houser surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 16, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies

Jesús Luzardo (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -122) | 6.3 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances Tyler Phillips (Marlins): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 2.2 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

Kansas City Royals at Washington Nationals

Michael Wacha (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +132, Under -162) | 2026 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +132, Under -162) | 4.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances Foster Griffin (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +130) | 2026 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +108) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +108) | 4.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances Davis Martin (White Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -124) | 2026 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros

Framber Valdez (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +104) | 2026 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs

Edward Cabrera (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -105, Under -115) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -105, Under -115) | 4.8 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances Ryan Feltner (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +114) | 2026 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds

Brady Singer (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -134) | 2026 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at Milwaukee Brewers

Robert Gasser (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -158) | 4.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances Slade Cecconi (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -134) | 2026 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at Athletics

Jack Perkins (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -110) | 2026 Stats: 2.3 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -110) | 2.3 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances Mitch Keller (Pirates): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves

Adrian Houser (Giants): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -105, Under -115) | 2026 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert (Mariners): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +104) | 2026 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +104) | 5.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances Brandon Young (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Minnesota Twins at Texas Rangers

Kumar Rocker (Rangers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Dodgers

Drew Rasmussen (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -134) | 2026 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -134) | 5.9 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances Justin Wrobleski (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +132, Under -162) | 2026 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at Arizona Diamondbacks

Reid Detmers (Angels): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -150) | 2026 Stats: 6.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals