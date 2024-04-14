Rangers vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

The Detroit Tigers are among the MLB squads busy on Monday, up against the Texas Rangers.

Tigers vs Rangers Game Info

Detroit Tigers (9-6) vs. Texas Rangers (8-8)

Date: Monday, April 15, 2024

Monday, April 15, 2024 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: BSSW

Tigers vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-118) | TEX: (-100)

DET: (-118) | TEX: (-100) Spread: DET: +1.5 (-194) | TEX: -1.5 (+160)

DET: +1.5 (-194) | TEX: -1.5 (+160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Tigers vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Reese Olson (Tigers) - 0-1, 5.40 ERA vs Michael Lorenzen (Rangers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable starters are Reese Olson (0-1) for the Tigers and Michael Lorenzen for the Rangers. Olson has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Olson has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Last season Lorenzen and his team finished 15-10-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Lorenzen and his team went 5-9 in the 14 games he appeared in when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Tigers vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (52.7%)

Tigers vs Rangers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Tigers vs. Rangers reveal Detroit as the favorite (-118) and Texas as the underdog (-100) on the road.

Tigers vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Tigers. The Rangers are +160 to cover, while the Tigers are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Tigers vs Rangers Over/Under

The Tigers-Rangers game on April 15 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -114 and the under at -106.

Tigers vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Tigers have been chosen as favorites in eight games this year and have walked away with the win five times (62.5%) in those games.

This year Detroit has won five of eight games when listed as at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in five of their 14 opportunities.

In 14 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 4-10-0 against the spread.

The Rangers have been the underdog on the moneyline seven total times this season. They've finished 4-3 in those games.

Texas is 4-2 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.

The Rangers have played in 16 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total eight times (8-8-0).

The Rangers are 8-8-0 ATS this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene has 13 hits and an OBP of .354, both of which are tops among Detroit hitters this season. He has a .236 batting average and a slugging percentage of .455.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 110th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging.

Mark Canha is hitting .200 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks, while slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 145th, his on-base percentage 79th, and his slugging percentage 77th.

Spencer Torkelson has an OPS of .581, fueled by an OBP of .279 and a team-best slugging percentage of .302 this season.

Kerry Carpenter has been key for Detroit with 10 hits, an OBP of .325 plus a slugging percentage of .486.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien is hitting .288 with five doubles, two home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .373.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage is 37th, and he is 71st in slugging.

Semien brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Adolis Garcia's 20 hits and .574 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .328 with an on-base percentage of .391.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 23rd in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Evan Carter is batting .245 with five doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

Corey Seager has a .400 OBP to pace his team.

