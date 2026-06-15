Dodgers vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 15

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

On Monday in MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are up against the Tampa Bay Rays.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Dodgers vs Rays Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (45-27) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (41-27)

Date: Monday, June 15, 2026

Monday, June 15, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN

Dodgers vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-168) | TB: (+142)

LAD: (-168) | TB: (+142) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+126) | TB: +1.5 (-152)

LAD: -1.5 (+126) | TB: +1.5 (-152) Total: 9 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Dodgers vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer (Dodgers) - 2-5, 5.47 ERA vs Nick Martínez (Rays) - 6-2, 2.43 ERA

The probable starters are Eric Lauer (2-5) for the Dodgers and Nick Martinez (6-2) for the Rays. When Lauer starts, his team is 4-5-0 against the spread this season. Lauer's team has a record of 4-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rays have a 10-3-0 record against the spread in Martínez's starts. The Rays have a 7-1 record in Martínez's eight starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (57%)

Dodgers vs Rays Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -168 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a +142 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Rays Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Rays and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are +126 to cover the runline, with the Rays being -152.

Dodgers vs Rays Over/Under

Dodgers versus Rays on June 15 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -106 and the under set at -114.

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Dodgers vs Rays Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 44 wins in the 70 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Los Angeles has won 29 of 45 games when listed as at least -168 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 33 of their 72 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 37-35-0 against the spread this season.

The Rays have won 62.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (15-9).

Tampa Bay has played as a moneyline underdog of +142 or longer in just one game this season, which it won.

The Rays have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 67 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 34 of those games (34-32-1).

The Rays have covered 56.7% of their games this season, going 38-29-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 75 hits and an OBP of .427 to go with a slugging percentage of .548. All three of those stats rank first among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .302 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 11th in slugging.

Andy Pages has hit 15 homers this season while driving in 56 runs. He's batting .273 this season and slugging .498 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 47th, his on-base percentage 101st, and his slugging percentage 27th.

Freddie Freeman has 72 hits this season and has a slash line of .275/.363/.473.

Max Muncy has 16 home runs, 28 RBI and a batting average of .269 this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has an on-base percentage of .399, a slugging percentage of .516, and has 80 hits, all club-highs for the Rays (while batting .320).

He is fifth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Junior Caminero is hitting .271 with 11 doubles, 15 home runs and 41 walks. He's slugging .488 with an on-base percentage of .370.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 49th, his on-base percentage is 30th, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Jonathan Aranda has 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 41 walks while batting .272.

Chandler Simpson is hitting .266 with four doubles, four triples and 14 walks.

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