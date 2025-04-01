Rangers vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1
On Tuesday in MLB, the Texas Rangers are playing the Cincinnati Reds.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads.
Rangers vs Reds Game Info
- Texas Rangers (3-2) vs. Cincinnati Reds (2-2)
- Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Coverage: FDSOH and RSN
Rangers vs Reds Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: TEX: (-148) | CIN: (+126)
- Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+108) | CIN: +1.5 (-130)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)
Rangers vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 0-0, 3.00 ERA vs Carson Spiers (Reds) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA
The Rangers will look to Nathan Eovaldi versus the Reds and Carson Spiers. Eovaldi and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Eovaldi's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Last season Spiers and his team had a 4-6-0 record against the spread in games he pitched. Spiers' team went 2-4 in games he pitched when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.
Rangers vs Reds Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Reds win (55.6%)
Prediction: Reds win (55.6%)
Rangers vs Reds Moneyline
- Cincinnati is the underdog, +126 on the moneyline, while Texas is a -148 favorite despite being on the road.
Rangers vs Reds Spread
- The Rangers are at the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs (+108 to cover) on the runline. Cincinnati is -130 to cover.
Rangers vs Reds Over/Under
- An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Rangers-Reds on April 1, with the over being -114 and the under -106.
Rangers vs Reds Betting Trends
- The Rangers were victorious in 48, or 56.5%, of the 85 contests they were chosen as favorites last season.
- Last year, Texas won 21 of 30 games when listed as at least -148 on the moneyline.
- The Rangers and their opponents hit the over in 76 of their 156 games with a total last season.
- The Reds won 38 of the 86 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (44.2%).
- Cincinnati went 16-16 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer (50%).
- The Reds combined with their opponents to go over the total 72 times last season for a 72-77-7 record against the over/under.
Rangers Player Leaders
- Marcus Semien had a .391 slugging percentage last season thanks to 52 extra-base hits.
- Corey Seager finished with an OBP of .353 and 132 total hits.
- Wyatt Langford ended his last campaign with 126 hits, an OBP of .325, plus a slugging percentage of .415.
- Joc Pederson slashed .275/.393/.515 and finished with an OPS of .908.
Reds Player Leaders
- Elly De La Cruz put up an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .471 while collecting 160 hits last season.
- Spencer Steer hit .225 with 34 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 72 walks.
- Gavin Lux had 24 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .251 last season.
- Jeimer Candelario hit .225 with 23 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 27 walks.
Rangers vs Reds Head to Head
- 3/31/2025: 14-3 CIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 4/28/2024: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 4/27/2024: 8-4 CIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 4/26/2024: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 4/26/2023: 5-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 4/25/2023: 7-6 CIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 4/24/2023: 7-6 CIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
