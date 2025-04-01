Rangers vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Texas Rangers are playing the Cincinnati Reds.

Rangers vs Reds Game Info

Texas Rangers (3-2) vs. Cincinnati Reds (2-2)

Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Tuesday, April 1, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and RSN

Rangers vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-148) | CIN: (+126)

TEX: (-148) | CIN: (+126) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+108) | CIN: +1.5 (-130)

TEX: -1.5 (+108) | CIN: +1.5 (-130) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Rangers vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 0-0, 3.00 ERA vs Carson Spiers (Reds) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Rangers will look to Nathan Eovaldi versus the Reds and Carson Spiers. Eovaldi and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Eovaldi's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Last season Spiers and his team had a 4-6-0 record against the spread in games he pitched. Spiers' team went 2-4 in games he pitched when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Rangers vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (55.6%)

Rangers vs Reds Moneyline

Cincinnati is the underdog, +126 on the moneyline, while Texas is a -148 favorite despite being on the road.

Rangers vs Reds Spread

The Rangers are at the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs (+108 to cover) on the runline. Cincinnati is -130 to cover.

Rangers vs Reds Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Rangers-Reds on April 1, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Rangers vs Reds Betting Trends

The Rangers were victorious in 48, or 56.5%, of the 85 contests they were chosen as favorites last season.

Last year, Texas won 21 of 30 games when listed as at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents hit the over in 76 of their 156 games with a total last season.

The Reds won 38 of the 86 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (44.2%).

Cincinnati went 16-16 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer (50%).

The Reds combined with their opponents to go over the total 72 times last season for a 72-77-7 record against the over/under.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien had a .391 slugging percentage last season thanks to 52 extra-base hits.

Corey Seager finished with an OBP of .353 and 132 total hits.

Wyatt Langford ended his last campaign with 126 hits, an OBP of .325, plus a slugging percentage of .415.

Joc Pederson slashed .275/.393/.515 and finished with an OPS of .908.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz put up an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .471 while collecting 160 hits last season.

Spencer Steer hit .225 with 34 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 72 walks.

Gavin Lux had 24 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .251 last season.

Jeimer Candelario hit .225 with 23 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 27 walks.

Rangers vs Reds Head to Head

3/31/2025: 14-3 CIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

14-3 CIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/28/2024: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/27/2024: 8-4 CIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-4 CIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/26/2024: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/26/2023: 5-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/25/2023: 7-6 CIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-6 CIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/24/2023: 7-6 CIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

