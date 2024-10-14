Rangers vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 14

In NHL action on Monday, the New York Rangers take on the Detroit Red Wings.

Rangers vs Red Wings Game Info

New York Rangers (1-0-1) vs. Detroit Red Wings (1-1)

Date: Monday, October 14, 2024

Monday, October 14, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: NHL Network

Rangers vs Red Wings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-182) Red Wings (+150) - Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (56.5%)

Rangers vs Red Wings Puck Line

The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Red Wings. The Rangers are +134 to cover the spread, while the Red Wings are -162.

Rangers vs Red Wings Over/Under

The over/under for the Rangers vs Red Wings October 14 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Rangers vs Red Wings Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Red Wings, New York is the favorite at -182, and Detroit is +150 playing on the road.

