Rangers vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 14
In NHL action on Monday, the New York Rangers take on the Detroit Red Wings.
Rangers vs Red Wings Game Info
- New York Rangers (1-0-1) vs. Detroit Red Wings (1-1)
- Date: Monday, October 14, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: NHL Network
Rangers vs Red Wings Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Rangers (-182)
|Red Wings (+150)
|-
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (56.5%)
Rangers vs Red Wings Puck Line
- The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Red Wings. The Rangers are +134 to cover the spread, while the Red Wings are -162.
Rangers vs Red Wings Over/Under
- The over/under for the Rangers vs Red Wings October 14 NHL matchup has not yet been set.
Rangers vs Red Wings Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Red Wings, New York is the favorite at -182, and Detroit is +150 playing on the road.