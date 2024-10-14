menu item
NHL

Rangers vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Rangers vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 14

In NHL action on Monday, the New York Rangers take on the Detroit Red Wings.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Red Wings Game Info

  • New York Rangers (1-0-1) vs. Detroit Red Wings (1-1)
  • Date: Monday, October 14, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Rangers vs Red Wings Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Rangers (-182)Red Wings (+150)-Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (56.5%)

Rangers vs Red Wings Puck Line

  • The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Red Wings. The Rangers are +134 to cover the spread, while the Red Wings are -162.

Rangers vs Red Wings Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Rangers vs Red Wings October 14 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Rangers vs Red Wings Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Red Wings, New York is the favorite at -182, and Detroit is +150 playing on the road.

