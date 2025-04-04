Rangers vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4
MLB action on Friday includes the Texas Rangers taking on the Tampa Bay Rays.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rangers vs Rays Game Info
- Texas Rangers (5-2) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (4-2)
- Date: Friday, April 4, 2025
- Time: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas
- Coverage: Apple TV+
Rangers vs Rays Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: TEX: (-180) | TB: (+152)
- Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+114) | TB: +1.5 (-134)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)
Rangers vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle (Rangers) - 0-0, 5.40 ERA vs Zack Littell (Rays) - 0-1, 1.50 ERA
The Rangers will give the nod to Tyler Mahle versus the Rays and Zack Littell (0-1). Mahle helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Mahle's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Littell has started just one game with a set spread, which the Rays failed to cover. The Rays have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Littell starts this season.
Rangers vs Rays Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rays win (56.8%)
Rangers vs Rays Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Rangers vs. Rays reveal Texas as the favorite (-180) and Tampa Bay as the underdog (+152) on the road.
Rangers vs Rays Spread
- The Rangers are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Rays. The Rangers are +114 to cover the spread, while the Rays are -134.
Rangers vs Rays Over/Under
- The Rangers-Rays game on April 4 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at -100.
Rangers vs Rays Betting Trends
- The Rangers have been chosen as favorites in four games this year and have walked away with the win three times (75%) in those games.
- Texas has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -180.
- The Rangers' games have gone over the total in one of their seven opportunities.
- The Rangers have an against the spread mark of 3-4-0 in seven games with a line this season.
- The Rays have been the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
- Tampa Bay has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +152 or longer.
- The Rays have had an over/under set by bookmakers six times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in one of those game (1-5-0).
- The Rays have gone 3-3-0 against the spread this season.
Rangers Player Leaders
- Adolis Garcia leads Texas with five hits, batting .227 this season with five extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .320 and a slugging percentage of .636.
- He is 96th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- Wyatt Langford is slashing .269/.321/.500 this season and leads the Rangers with an OPS of .821.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 64th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage.
- Jonah Heim has four hits this season and has a slash line of .308/.308/.769.
- Jake Burger has been key for Texas with three hits, an OBP of .192 plus a slugging percentage of .292.
Rays Player Leaders
- Jake Mangum has racked up a slugging percentage of .667, a team-high for the Rays. He's batting .533 with an on-base percentage of .563.
- Mangum heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .533 with two doubles, a walk and four RBI.
- Brandon Lowe has seven hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .292 while slugging .542 with an on-base percentage of .346.
- He ranks 46th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage in MLB.
- Jonny Deluca is batting .438 with a triple and two walks.
- Kameron Misner is hitting .357 with a double and a home run.
