Rangers vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 21

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Texas Rangers playing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup.

Rangers vs Pirates Game Info

Texas Rangers (58-69) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (59-66)

Date: Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Wednesday, August 21, 2024 Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: BSSW

Rangers vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-142) | PIT: (+120)

TEX: (-142) | PIT: (+120) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+146) | PIT: +1.5 (-176)

TEX: -1.5 (+146) | PIT: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Rangers vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney (Rangers) - 4-13, 4.20 ERA vs Domingo Germán (Pirates) - 0-0, 3.00 ERA

The Rangers will call on Andrew Heaney (4-13) against the Pirates and Domingo German. Heaney and his team have a record of 10-13-0 against the spread when he starts. Heaney's team has been victorious in 36.4% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-7. Last season when German pitched his team finished 10-9-0 against the spread. German and his team had a 5-4 record in games he appeared in when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Rangers vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (58.3%)

Rangers vs Pirates Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rangers vs. Pirates reveal Texas as the favorite (-142) and Pittsburgh as the underdog (+120) on the road.

Rangers vs Pirates Spread

The Rangers are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Pirates. The Rangers are +146 to cover the spread, while the Pirates are -176.

Rangers vs Pirates Over/Under

The over/under for Rangers-Pirates on August 21 is 8. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Rangers have won in 35, or 53%, of the 66 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Texas has been victorious 17 times in 27 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in 55 of their 122 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rangers are 54-68-0 against the spread in their 122 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have won 31 of the 74 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (41.9%).

Pittsburgh has a 15-26 record (winning just 36.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Pirates have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 57 times this season for a 57-63-2 record against the over/under.

The Pirates have put together a 67-55-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.9% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Corey Seager has 117 hits, which is tops among Texas hitters this season, while batting .271 with 44 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .352 and a slugging percentage of .502.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 34th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Marcus Semien has an OPS of .719, fueled by an OBP of .313 and a team-best slugging percentage of .406 this season. He's batting .245.

He ranks 86th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging in MLB.

Josh Smith has 108 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .355.

Adolis Garcia has 21 home runs, 62 RBI and a batting average of .224 this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has accumulated an on-base percentage of .345 and a slugging percentage of .456. Both lead the Pirates. He's batting .278.

He ranks 23rd in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the majors.

Oneil Cruz has collected 110 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .262 while slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He is currently 49th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Bryan De La Cruz is batting .240 with 19 doubles, 18 home runs and 27 walks.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .285 with 11 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 14 walks.

Rangers vs Pirates Head to Head

8/20/2024: 4-0 PIT (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-0 PIT (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/19/2024: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/24/2023: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/23/2023: 6-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/22/2023: 6-4 PIT (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.