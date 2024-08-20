Rangers vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 20

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The Texas Rangers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Rangers vs Pirates Game Info

Texas Rangers (58-68) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (58-66)

Date: Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Tuesday, August 20, 2024 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: SportsNet PT

Rangers vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-142) | PIT: (+120)

TEX: (-142) | PIT: (+120) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+146) | PIT: +1.5 (-176)

TEX: -1.5 (+146) | PIT: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Rangers vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cody Bradford (Rangers) - 4-0, 3.50 ERA vs Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 10-7, 3.95 ERA

The Rangers will give the ball to Cody Bradford (4-0, 3.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Mitch Keller (10-7, 3.95 ERA). Bradford's team has covered the spread in each of the five opportunities this season. Bradford has started three games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. When Keller starts, the Pirates have gone 13-11-0 against the spread. The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog in 12 of Keller's starts this season, and they went 9-3 in those matchups.

Rangers vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (56.5%)

Rangers vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Pirates, Texas is the favorite at -142, and Pittsburgh is +120 playing on the road.

Rangers vs Pirates Spread

The Rangers are hosting the Pirates and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. Pittsburgh is -176 to cover.

Rangers vs Pirates Over/Under

Rangers versus Pirates on August 20 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Rangers vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Rangers have won in 35, or 53.8%, of the 65 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Texas has won 17 of 26 games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over in 55 of their 121 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers are 54-67-0 against the spread in their 121 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have gone 30-43 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 41.1% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Pittsburgh has a 15-26 record (winning only 36.6% of its games).

In the 121 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 57 times (57-62-2).

The Pirates have gone 66-55-0 ATS this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .409, fueled by 44 extra-base hits. He has a .247 batting average and an on-base percentage of .315.

He is 81st in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage, and 82nd in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Semien will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .277 with four doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Corey Seager leads Texas with 117 hits and an OBP of .355 this season. He's batting .273 and slugging .507.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 31st, his on-base percentage 18th, and his slugging percentage 15th.

Seager enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Josh Smith has 107 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .355.

Adolis Garcia has 21 home runs, 62 RBI and a batting average of .226 this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has accumulated a team-best OBP (.347) and slugging percentage (.459). He's batting .281.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage.

Oneil Cruz paces his team with 108 hits. He has a batting average of .259 while slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .316.

He is currently 55th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Bryan De La Cruz has 19 doubles, 18 home runs and 27 walks while batting .240.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is hitting .285 with 11 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 14 walks.

Rangers vs Pirates Head to Head

8/19/2024: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/24/2023: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/23/2023: 6-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/22/2023: 6-4 PIT (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

