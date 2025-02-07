NHL
Rangers vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 7
NHL action on Friday includes the New York Rangers taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Rangers vs Penguins Game Info
- New York Rangers (26-23-4) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (22-24-9)
- Date: Friday, February 7, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: NHL Network
Rangers vs Penguins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Rangers (-210)
|Penguins (+172)
|5.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (59.4%)
Rangers vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Rangers. The Penguins are -144 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +118.
Rangers vs Penguins Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Rangers-Penguins on February 7, with the over being -140 and the under +114.
Rangers vs Penguins Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Penguins-Rangers, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +172, and New York is -210 playing at home.