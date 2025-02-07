Rangers vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 7

NHL action on Friday includes the New York Rangers taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Rangers vs Penguins Game Info

New York Rangers (26-23-4) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (22-24-9)

Date: Friday, February 7, 2025

Friday, February 7, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: NHL Network

Rangers vs Penguins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-210) Penguins (+172) 5.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (59.4%)

Rangers vs Penguins Puck Line

The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Rangers. The Penguins are -144 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +118.

Rangers vs Penguins Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Rangers-Penguins on February 7, with the over being -140 and the under +114.

Rangers vs Penguins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Penguins-Rangers, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +172, and New York is -210 playing at home.

